Updated April 14th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match at at the Eden Gardens.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
KKR vs LSG
KKR vs LSG | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 pm in an exciting T20 match in the IPL 2024. With an impressive squad including talented players like Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine, the Knight Riders are ready to showcase their batting and bowling prowess. On the other hand, the Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, boast a formidable lineup, featuring the likes of Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. As these two teams clash at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, cricket fans can expect a thrilling battle full of fierce competition and outstanding performances.

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

  • Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt
  • Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer
  • All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
  • Bowlers – Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav (VC)

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Toss Update

Toss for KKR vs LSG match will take place at 3:00 PM i:e 30 mins before the match.

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Weather Report

It will be scorching outside on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 36°C. There may be a few clouds here and there, and the humidity will top out at 38% with a wind speed of approximately 8 km/h.

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Pitch Update

For spinners and slow bowlers, Eden Gardens' traditional pitch is advantageous. Sometimes the ball stays low, which presents challenges for the hitters. However, since it's a day game, the batting conditions will be marginally better. It's also possible that the team favours chasing.

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11: Phil Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer©, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell

Lucknow Super Giants Probable 11: KL Rahul©(wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, M Siddharth

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera, Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshad Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad

Published April 14th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

