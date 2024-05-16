Advertisement

Punjab Kings on Wednesday defeated Rajasthan Royals to win their penultimate clash of IPL 2024. PBKS won the match by five wickets, taking away RR's chance of finishing at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the first position in the standings as no other team can surpass them in the points table.

IPL 2024: Updated Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders have booked a Qualifier 1 spot thanks to their top-of-the-table finish. RR still has a chance to take the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table and book the remaining place in Qualifier 1 to play against KKR. RCB, CSK, and SRH are also in the hunt. Meanwhile, MI, PBKS, and GT have been eliminated. DC and LSG's chances are all but gone too.

Positions Teams Matches Win Loss NRR Points 1. KKR 13 9 3 1.428 19 2. RR 13 8 5 0.273 16 3. CSK 13 7 6 0.528 14 4. SRH 12 7 5 0.406 14 5. DC 14 7 7 -0.377 14 6. RCB 13 6 7 0.387 12 7. LSG 13 6 7 -0.787 12 8. GT 13 5 7 -1.063 11 9. PBKS 13 5 8 -0.347 10 10. MI 13 4 9 -0.271 8

RR vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth successive defeat as Punjab Kings beat them by five wickets in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

However, Royals with 16 points are safe in terms qualifying for the play-offs but with one match left, they might not finish in top two with an inferior net run-rate as Sunrisers can go up to 18 points.

Advertisement

On the day, Punjab Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to a meagre 144 for nine. For Royals, local hero Riyan Parag scored 48 off 34 balls on a difficult track while Punjab skipper Sam Curran (2/24 in 3 overs), Harshal Patel (2/28 in 4 overs), Nathan Ellis (1/24 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (2/26 in 4 overs) were all on target.

In reply, skipper Curran hit an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls to ensure an inconsequential victory with seven balls to spare.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/9 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 48, Sam Curran 2/24; Rahul Chahar 2/26).

PBKS 145/5 (Sam Curran 63 not out).

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)