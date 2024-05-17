Updated May 17th, 2024 at 19:21 IST
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Live Score & Updates: MI win toss, elect to bowl first
In match number 67 of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the MI vs LSG match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
7: 21 IST, May 17th 2024
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
7: 01 IST, May 17th 2024
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, MI elects to bowl first.
6: 42 IST, May 17th 2024
Fans can catch the live telecast of MI vs LSG match on Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 41 IST, May 17th 2024
The MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 53 IST, May 17th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another IPL 2024 match-up. Today Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match number 67 of the league. Both the teams have been eliminated from the playoff race and will conclude the formality i.e., the final match of their campaign today. However, both would look to walk out on a high, hence an intriguing clash is in the waits.
Published May 17th, 2024 at 17:54 IST