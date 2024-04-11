Advertisement

The 2024 Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the storied Wankhede Stadium promises to be an enticing spectacle. At this critical moment, both sides are motivated to turn around their results. On the other hand, Bengaluru is in the midst of a depressing three-match losing streak, which has made their search for redemption urgent. Mumbai comes into the match with momentum after a recent victory, but Bengaluru has historically dominated with four wins in the last five meetings. Who are you supporting in this highly anticipated matchup?

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks MI vs RCB

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Yash Dayal, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Toss Update MI vs RCB

The IPL 2024, MI vs RCB match toss will take place on Thursday, April 11th, on 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Weather Report MI vs RCB

When the contest begins, the temperature in Mumbai will be about thirty degrees. By the end of the game, the temperature will have dropped to 28 degrees, but it will feel closer to 31. There will be a modest wind speed of about 11 km/h. On Thursday night, around the time of kickoff, clear skies with sporadic clouds are predicted, and Mumbai will have humid conditions.

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Pitch Update MI vs RCB

In the two MI home games, the Mumbai wicket performed admirably. As was evident in the first and second innings of the MI vs. RR and MI vs. DC games, there is always a little motion in the air for the pacers in the beginning of the evening. However, following that, it turned into a haven for batsmen, with Delhi and Mumbai together scoring over 400 runs in the preceding game at Wankhede.

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XI MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Full Squad MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.