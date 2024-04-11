×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Virat Kohli named RCB captain yet again in IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis sacked as skipper? Here's truth

Is Virat Kohli reinstated as RCB captain for IPL 2024?, amid rumors of Faf du Plessis' dismissal. Clearing the air on the captaincy controversy.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
rcb captain faf du plessis and virat kohli
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to ignite the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April, 11, at 7:30 pm in a thrilling T20 encounter. With Mumbai Indians finding the winning ways back, skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will lead their power-packed squad against Faf du Plessis and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Expect a fierce battle with explosive batting from Virat Kohli and company against the lethal pace attack of the Indians. This match promises edge-of-the-seat action and is not to be missed.

Also Read: Gill shouts angrily at the umpire, can't believe their decision | WATCH

Advertisement

Is Virat Kohli once again the RCB captain?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a tough start to their IPL 2024 campaign, having lost four of their first five games. During the team's gloomy three-match losing streak, both the bowling unit and batting lineup have performed below expectations. Their star batsman, Virat Kohli, is still comfortably ahead of the field with 316 runs, but other batsmen have struggled to make an impact.

Advertisement

The bowling team has also performed poorly, surrendering runs and struggling to hold on to opposing batters. This problem has impeded RCB's progress early in the campaign.

Despite the challenging start for RCB, there have been circulating rumors and memes from RCB's parody accounts suggesting that Virat Kohli has been reinstated as the captain of the franchise due to Faf du Plessis' initial struggles in IPL 2024. However, it is important to clarify that all such news and rumors are baseless and inaccurate. As Faf du Plessis will be the leader for RCB against Mumbai Indians, in their match on Thursday. Virat Kohli enjoys the spot for the Orange Cap, but requires his team to back him in order to make things right for the franchise in the IPL 2024.

Also Read: '35 needed off 12': What happens next will blow your mind; THIS IS IPL

In 2022, the year that Faf du Plessis made his club debut as captain, RCB made what was their most recent playoff appearance. However, this season has been challenging even for the seasoned South African batter. Du Plessis's poor batting performance has limited him to just 109 runs in five games thus far.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

3 minutes ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

6 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

9 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

10 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

10 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

12 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

12 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

13 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

17 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

19 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

21 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

22 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

27 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

29 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

32 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

32 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

33 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo