The much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to ignite the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April, 11, at 7:30 pm in a thrilling T20 encounter. With Mumbai Indians finding the winning ways back, skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will lead their power-packed squad against Faf du Plessis and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Expect a fierce battle with explosive batting from Virat Kohli and company against the lethal pace attack of the Indians. This match promises edge-of-the-seat action and is not to be missed.

Is Virat Kohli once again the RCB captain?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a tough start to their IPL 2024 campaign, having lost four of their first five games. During the team's gloomy three-match losing streak, both the bowling unit and batting lineup have performed below expectations. Their star batsman, Virat Kohli, is still comfortably ahead of the field with 316 runs, but other batsmen have struggled to make an impact.

The bowling team has also performed poorly, surrendering runs and struggling to hold on to opposing batters. This problem has impeded RCB's progress early in the campaign.



Despite the challenging start for RCB, there have been circulating rumors and memes from RCB's parody accounts suggesting that Virat Kohli has been reinstated as the captain of the franchise due to Faf du Plessis' initial struggles in IPL 2024. However, it is important to clarify that all such news and rumors are baseless and inaccurate. As Faf du Plessis will be the leader for RCB against Mumbai Indians, in their match on Thursday. Virat Kohli enjoys the spot for the Orange Cap, but requires his team to back him in order to make things right for the franchise in the IPL 2024.

In 2022, the year that Faf du Plessis made his club debut as captain, RCB made what was their most recent playoff appearance. However, this season has been challenging even for the seasoned South African batter. Du Plessis's poor batting performance has limited him to just 109 runs in five games thus far.