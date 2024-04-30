Advertisement

Australia's World Cup winning captain and retired batsman Michale Clarke has revealed the big truth that has been plaguing Mumbai Indians amidst all the drama surrounding Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in their IPL 2024 campaign.

Mumbai Indians are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants away from home in match 48 of IPL 2024 as they will be looking to bounce back from what has been a disastrous start to campaign.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have only notched up three wins in their first nine matches in IPL 2024, and according to Michael Clarke their bad form is down to squad unrest.

Also Read | India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement

Michael Clarke thinks MI dressing room is divided

Michael Clarke believes that ever since Hardik Pandya has taken over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians dressing room has been divided into two parts.

According to Clarke, there are two factions one of Hardik Pandya and one of Rohit Sharma, which is leading to their downfall.

Advertisement

"I think there's a lot more going on than what we are seeing on the outside and you can't have that many good players and perform this inconsistently. So, I think there are different groups inside that changing room and something is not working, they are not gelling together, they are not playing as a team," Clarke said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Mumbai Indians are in a precarious spot. They are currently ninth in the IPL points table and need to win all of their remaining five games if they have any hopes of making it into Playoffs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma! Cricket World sends love to Hitman

The way things are going at MI, Michael Clarke believes it is wishful thinking at this point

Advertisement

"Yeah, I don't know (they will make it to the playoffs). I think it's wishful thinking for Mumbai this entire IPL," said Clarke.

However Clarke thinks individual brilliance can get them over the line but it remains tough as they are not clicking as a team.

Advertisement

"Individual brilliance can get them over the line, if Rohit Sharma comes in and gets another hundred or Hardik does something with the bat or Bumrah bowls like a genius again, you never know. I think to win big tournaments you need to be a team and not just have individual performances and unfortunately they haven't played well as a team so I hope they turn it around, but I can't see them winning this game," said Clarke.

Mumbai Indians revival needs to happen quickly and the clash against LSG can offer them a great opportunity. But the way things have gone for them this World Cup it remains tough.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)