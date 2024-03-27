×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni yet to exhibit his batting brilliance for CSK, why is he absent at the crease?

MS Dhoni has yet to display his batting prowess for CSK in IPL 2024, prompting questions about his absence from the crease.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
CSK vs GT
MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he too a leaping catch as he helped on dismissing Vijay Shankar (12) | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match on Tuesday, CSK clashed with GT. The Chennai Super Kings put up a commanding total of 206/6 in 20 overs, followed by a strong bowling performance restricting Gujarat Titans to 143/8, securing a convincing 63-run victory. The standout performer, Shivam Dube (CSK), was awarded Player of the Match for his explosive 51 off 23 balls. Notable contributions also came from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK). GT won the toss and opted to bowl at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: Cricket Association of Uttarakhand to start Uttarakhand Premier League

Advertisement

Why has MS Dhoni not batted a single innings in the IPL 2024 so far? 

Mike Hussey, the batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, has explained why MS Dhoni is yet to face a single delivery in the IPL 2024 season following their recent triumph against the Gujarat Titans. Despite CSK's outstanding batting performance, in which they posted a formidable total of 206 for 6 in their allocated 20 overs, Dhoni has remained out of the batting lineup.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja was brought in ahead of the former captain in both matches, including the one against RCB, while Sameer Rizvi was assigned to play a cameo role before Dhoni against the Gujarat Titans. Addressing the journalists at the press conference, Hussey disclosed that head coach Stephen Fleming has urged the batters to take an aggressive approach in order to expedite the game.

Hussey also mentioned the Impact rule as a contributing element to teams' longer batting orders, which explains Dhoni's delayed arrival into the middle. Despite his limited opportunities with the bat thus far, Hussey stated that Dhoni looks to be in fine form, suggesting his willingness to contribute when called upon. Mike Hussey said: 

Advertisement

“It's definitely been a directive from Fleming. To keep pushing the game forward. With the Impact Player rule coming in, we got basically an extra batter and a bowler. So the batting order keeps lengthening up. I think we have got MS Dhoni at No.8, which is crazy. MSD is batting really well at the moment as well,”

“Because we have got so much depth in our resources, it means that the players up the order, if they're in two minds, take the positive route. And they certainly have the backing from the coaches and the captain that we prefer you to keep pushing the game as forward as you much as you can. If you get out in doing so, that's fine. You're not going to be criticised for that. Fleming's talk is about playing fast, we want to keep playing fast,”

Also Read: IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy tips & more

CSK's next battle will be against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag on March 31st.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

a few seconds ago
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake On Nolan's Call

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

3 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

8 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

9 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

9 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

10 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

18 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

20 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

21 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

24 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

25 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

28 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

29 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

30 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

33 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo