MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he too a leaping catch as he helped on dismissing Vijay Shankar (12) | Image: BCCI/IPL

In a thrilling IPL match on Tuesday, CSK clashed with GT. The Chennai Super Kings put up a commanding total of 206/6 in 20 overs, followed by a strong bowling performance restricting Gujarat Titans to 143/8, securing a convincing 63-run victory. The standout performer, Shivam Dube (CSK), was awarded Player of the Match for his explosive 51 off 23 balls. Notable contributions also came from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK). GT won the toss and opted to bowl at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Why has MS Dhoni not batted a single innings in the IPL 2024 so far?

Mike Hussey, the batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, has explained why MS Dhoni is yet to face a single delivery in the IPL 2024 season following their recent triumph against the Gujarat Titans. Despite CSK's outstanding batting performance, in which they posted a formidable total of 206 for 6 in their allocated 20 overs, Dhoni has remained out of the batting lineup.

Ravindra Jadeja was brought in ahead of the former captain in both matches, including the one against RCB, while Sameer Rizvi was assigned to play a cameo role before Dhoni against the Gujarat Titans. Addressing the journalists at the press conference, Hussey disclosed that head coach Stephen Fleming has urged the batters to take an aggressive approach in order to expedite the game.

Hussey also mentioned the Impact rule as a contributing element to teams' longer batting orders, which explains Dhoni's delayed arrival into the middle. Despite his limited opportunities with the bat thus far, Hussey stated that Dhoni looks to be in fine form, suggesting his willingness to contribute when called upon. Mike Hussey said:

“It's definitely been a directive from Fleming. To keep pushing the game forward. With the Impact Player rule coming in, we got basically an extra batter and a bowler. So the batting order keeps lengthening up. I think we have got MS Dhoni at No.8, which is crazy. MSD is batting really well at the moment as well,” “Because we have got so much depth in our resources, it means that the players up the order, if they're in two minds, take the positive route. And they certainly have the backing from the coaches and the captain that we prefer you to keep pushing the game as forward as you much as you can. If you get out in doing so, that's fine. You're not going to be criticised for that. Fleming's talk is about playing fast, we want to keep playing fast,”

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗 😎



An excellent diving grab behind the stumps and the home crowd erupts in joy💛



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/n5AlXAw9Zg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

CSK's next battle will be against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag on March 31st.