Advertisement

Online taunting has been directed at Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, ever since he took over for Rohit Sharma. The pressure increased after MI lost their first two IPL 2024 games and is yet to win in the competition. Pandya is receiving a lot of backlash on social media, which makes it harder for him to guide the club through this difficult season opener. Mumbai Indians are set to host the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Also Read: Ashwin FINALLY speaks out on mega hate campaign against Hardik Pandya

Advertisement

Did the Mumbai Indians take any action against the hate campaign against Hardik Pandya?

After the fan-adored Rohit Sharma was replaced, the selection of Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians caused controversy and resulted in a lot of fan taunting. When MI played its first game against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the issue worsened as Pandya came under intense scrutiny and abuse from supporters of his previous home field where he spent 2 seasons as a captain.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians, led by Pandya, have already suffered two straight losses in the IPL 2024. They are now preparing for their next four games at Wankhede Stadium, home of the team. Anticipating possible criticism from irate supporters, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has moved proactively to resolve the matter.

'Sachin played under MS. Dhoni too played for Virat'



"Have you seen this happen in any other country? Have you seen Joe Root and Zak Crawley fans fight? Or have you seen Joe Root and Jos Buttler fans fight? It’s crazy. Have you seen Steve Smith and Pat Cummins fans fight in… pic.twitter.com/Js3plDMpqF — Republic Sports (R. Sports) (@republic_sports) March 30, 2024

Also Read: 'IMPOSSIBLE for RCB to win IPL': Michael Vaughan and Pathan LAMBAST RCB

According to reports from Lokmat Marathi, MCA has increased security and will keep an attentive eye on the audience during games. Anyone seen bothering or making trolls and taunts of Pandya might be penalised and/or kicked out of the stadium. The cops will have a difficult time keeping Pandya's detractors in check before Mumbai plays its first home game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

These actions are a reaction to MI's underwhelming performances under Hardik Pandya's leadership, especially the most recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which the opposition scored the highest-ever IPL total of 277 runs.

The next home games will be critical for Pandya to silence his detractors and turn the team's fortunes around in the IPL 2024 as pressure on him grows and doubts arise over his captaincy.