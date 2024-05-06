Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have endured a catastrophic campaign under new captain Hardik Pandya. Having won three games out of their first 11, MI are sitting at the bottom of the points table with just six points and only three games left to play.

Hence their chances for IPL playoffs are practically impossible and close to zero. But mathematically there is still one possibility for Mumbai Indians to miraculously seal an IPL Playoffs spot and that requires a massive help from Chennai Super Kings.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in match 55 of IPL 2024 today. Skipper Hardik Pandya and his troops enter the contest knowing full well that it is a do or die match for them. A loss today would mean that Mumbai Indians will be officially eliminated from the IPL 2024 Playoffs race. A win can keep Mumbai Indians playoffs hopes alive. So how can MI still qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs and where does CSK come into the picture?

Also Read | West Indies on High Alert as Trinidad PM confirms T20 WC terror threat

Advertisement

The equation for MI players, coaching staff and Hardik Pandya is simple, win all your three remaining games, get to 12 points, improve net run rate and hope other teams falter.

Advertisement

All eyes on @KKRiders and the Points Table 👀 🔥



At the end of Match 5️⃣4️⃣ of #TATAIPL 2024, this is how all teams stand! 🙌



Predict the final standings after 7️⃣0️⃣ matches of your team 👇 pic.twitter.com/LfIvptd6u3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

If Mumbai Indians win all their remaining games, their points tally will go to 12 points. Then they would require that none of the teams from the 4th spot to 9th spot reach 14 points otherwise they will be eliminated from the playoffs race.

Advertisement

MI need CSK's help to qualify

MI cannot qualify in the top 3 places as Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, both teams that are on 12 points will face each other. Hence one of these two teams is bound to reach 14 points. So Mumbai Indians can only qualify to the playoffs through the fourth spot.

Advertisement

For that miracle to happen, MI will be hoping that CSK go on to lose all of their remaining three games against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If CSK fail to win all their three games then MI will be in the equation if none of DC, PBKS, RCB and GT reach 14 points.

Net Run Rate will come into play

There has never been a team in IPL that has qualified for the playoffs after finishing with just 12 points. The possibility of six teams not able to reach 14 points is nearly impossible and something overly dramatic will have to happen. Even after all these results were to miraculously fall in Mumbai Indian's favour then it would be down to net run rate. Mumbai Indians net run rate is currently -0.356. Teams like Punjab and Bangalore boast a much better net run rate. Hence, MI will need a drastic upturn in their NRR as well to stand a chance of qualifying.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan BLASTS MS Dhoni, argues he fails to fulfil his role

Advertisement

The probability of Mumbai Indians qualifying is close to zero and if they manage to do so then it will be nothing short of a miracle. However, all these are possibilites but first what MI need to do is correct their own flaws because the way the star studded team with likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David has played this season there is no guarantee that MI manage to win all their three games.