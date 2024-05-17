Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL's T20 match #67 of 74, scheduled for Friday at 7:30 pm. Mumbai Indians is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 table with no chance for them to make it to the play-offs, will rely on players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya to dominate their season’s last match. Lucknow Super Giants, standing 7th on the table will need exceptional performances from KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis to secure a victory. The teams will gather at the Wankhede Stadium for this exciting matchup.

Virender Sehwag gives ‌major verdict on MI’s strangled issues with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Following the Mumbai Indians' (MI) poor season, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag made an unexpected statement on Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Sehwag hinted that Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma could not be retained by MI for the next campaign of the IPL 2025. Mumbai, who has only four victories in 13 games, was the first team to be eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2024. On Friday, May 17, they play their last league game in Mumbai against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite just scoring 200 runs and getting 11 wickets in the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has struggled. Although Rohit Sharma had a strong start to the season, his play deteriorated in the second part.

Sehwag stated on Cricbuzz that the Mumbai Indians will give priority to holding onto Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah before to the next auction. Virender Sehwag said:

"Tell me something. Having Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in one film won't guarantee a hit. Will it? You will have to perform, right? You need a good script. Similarly, all these big names will have to come together and perform on the ground. Rohit Sharma scored one century and MI lost. Where are the rest of the performances?" “Ishan Kishan played the entire season and he couldn't last beyond the Powerplay. Only two names are certainties at this stage for MI – Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. They will be the top two names retained. And if it then boils down to the third or 4th option, we will see,”

Mumbai Indians was his temple - He was the priest & they treated him like atheist .



One last dance in blue & gold for Rohit Sharma 💔💙 pic.twitter.com/48OKW6L8PK — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square)

At the end of the year, there will be IPL 2025 mega-auctions, which will allow all ten franchises to keep their star players. After being removed from the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma may find himself in the auction pool for the next season.