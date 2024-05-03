Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad won an absolute thriller against the Rajasthan Royals in match 50 of IPL 2024 as they emerged victorious by 1 run. The victory has eased a lot of nerves in the SRH dugout especially on skipper Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori, as they felt like they were faltering in IPL due to their comprehensive defeats against RCB and CSK in their previous encounters.

But last night the SRH batting pulled up once again as they set a target of 202 for RR to chase in 20 overs courtesy of a fifty by Travis Head, a sensational 76 not out by Nitish Kumar Reddy and another explosive cameo by Heinrich Klaasen of 42 runs in 19 balls.

Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori went back to the drawing board after their last two defeats and it feels like the duo has devised a masterful plan to unleash IPL Beast which will send shivers down the spines of opponents.

SRH Big Plan to unleash 'IPL BEAST'

There is no doubt that Heinrich Klaasen is one of the deadliest batters in T20 cricket right now and Sunrisers Hyderabad have rightfully so constructed their batting lineup around him. But in the last two games, Heinrich Klaasen got out cheaply when he walked into bat early on, which caused some massive problems to SRH.

But last night, Nitish Kumar Reddy weathered the storm for SRH and allowed Heinrich Klaasen to perform at his best. As it turns out, SRH have figured out the way to best use Klaasen and have devised the plan that will terrorise opponents.

A Flat batted Maximum, ft Heinrich Klaasen 💪



His late flourish helped #SRH get past the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ mark 💥 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/rLif1wxgiu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Accoding to SRH batter Nitish Kumar Reddy, his job is to reconstruct the Hyderabad innings when they lose early wickets. This will allow Klaasen to enter a bit later into the game and exploit his strenghts to unleash havoc upon other IPL teams.

"From the last two matches, we are losing quick wickets and I have to go. My role is to carry on till the 13th and 14th over so that (Heinrich) Klaasen gets a license to bang. There is no point in Klaasen and (Abdul) Samad coming early, but not getting to score freely," said Nitish Kumar Reddy in his post match address.

An 𝐍𝐊𝐑 special with some Hyderabadi dum masala 😍🌶️



What a way to bring up his highest T20 score 🔥#PlayWithFire #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/8TCYPiHFB1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

With the victory over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad have now moved up to the fourth spot in IPL standings with 12 points. Up next for SRH will the match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

