Australia's world cup winning captain and currently leading the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, Pat Cummins took some time out and joked about what he finds is the best aspect of Virat Kohli's game.

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 41 of IPL 2024 at Hyderabad.

Ahead of the encounter, Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli were seen sharing a friendly moment during training in a video shared by both SRH and RCB on Social Media.

Pat Cummins jokes about Virat Kohli

Ahead of the massive clash between SRH and RCB, Star Sports posted a clip of their 'Captain Speaks' show in which Pat Cummins can be seen sharing his memories and feelings about Virat Kohli.

When quizzed about what is his favourite memory about the Indian team's superstar cricketer, Cummins joked that whenever he gets them out.

“My favourite memory of Virat? Can I say Whenever I get him out," joked Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins has knocked over Virat Kohli eight times in all formats of the game and perhaps his most significant one was getting King Kohli out in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final.

Aside from the jokes, Cummins shared his admiration for Virat Kohli, “ Someone who's played so much cricket, I admire how much gets up for every game and he gets into the contest. Whether He's batting or in the field. He plays 100 days a year and he's up for every single one of those games”.

Additionally Cummins also said that him and Kohli also share a similar demeanor off the field.

“So we're both super competitive. I think off the field Virat is pretty relaxed and I am pretty relaxed off the field," concluded the Australian captain.

A must win clash for RCB

The match between SRH and RCB is certainly expected to be a high scoring affair. Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the third spot with 10 points in the IPL table.

But RCB have had a miserable start to their campaign and are struggling at the bottom with just one win in their first eight games. If they have any hopes of playoff qualification left then they will need to win all their remaining games starting tonight.

