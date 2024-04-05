×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

GT vs PBKS: Picked by 'mistake' in IPL Auction, Shashank Singh scores 61 off 29 to show his worth

Shashank Singh wasted no time in justifying his inclusion in the PBKS squad, delivering a spectacular performance in their IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events, Shashank Singh, the 32-year-old hard-hitting middle-order batsman from Chattisgarh, proved his worth in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. Singh's unbeaten 61 off just 29 balls played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' successful chase of a daunting 200-run target.

Also Read: BEST BALL of IPL 2024? Ishant Sharma shows he is still LETHAL, Russell's reaction can't be missed

Shashank Singh proves his worth with unbeaten 61

The drama surrounding Shashank Singh began during the IPL 2024 auction when Punjab Kings (PBKS) inadvertently bid for him, mistaking him for the 19-year-old rookie from Bengal, who hadn't even played first-class cricket. The mix-up occurred because both players shared the same name, with the younger Singh initially coming up for auction and going unsold.

However, the experienced Chhattisgarh all-rounder, who was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad last year, appeared on the auction block about three minutes later. PBKS placed the winning bid, securing Singh's services after the auctioneer Mallika Sagar's hammer went down.

The confusion escalated as the auction proceeded to the next player. PBKS co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta were seen attempting to retract their bid, but the auctioneer clarified that the sale was final due to the hammer having already come down.

In a statement released the following day, PBKS clarified the situation, stating, "Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion arose due to two players sharing the same name on the auction list. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to our success."

Also Read: DC captain Rishabh Pant commits TWO GIGANTIC BLUNDER that 'cost Delhi Capitals dearly' against KKR

Shashank Singh wasted no time in justifying his inclusion in the PBKS squad, delivering a spectacular performance in their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. His aggressive batting helped PBKS chase down the formidable target of 200 runs with just 1 ball to spare, securing a thrilling 3-wicket victory. His timely contribution not only silenced the critics but also affirmed PBKS's faith in him. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

