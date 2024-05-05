Advertisement

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings In the 53rd T20 match of the IPL season, the Punjab Kings lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium with a wining mentality they look to give PBKS a hard time on the pitch. The Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Woakes, boast a well-rounded squad with strong bowlers like Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada. In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings, under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership, showcase a spin-heavy arsenal featuring the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Expect a high-octane showdown between these two powerhouse teams as they battle it out for supremacy on the cricket field.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

BATTERS

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashan Singh, Daryll Mitchell

ALL ROUNDERS

Sam Curran (vc), Ravindra Jadeja

BOWLERS

Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Toss Update

The IPL 2024 match toss between RCB and GT will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala at 03:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Weather Report

In Dharamsala, rain was predicted for Saturday, and there would be cloud cover on Sunday as well. In the afternoon, the temperature will be approximately 26°C with a wind speed of 11 km/h and a humidity of 41%.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Pitch Update

The bowlers at Dharamsala benefit from the pitch. Because the seamers in particular can extract bounce and pace from the pitch, this location consistently produces exciting bat-ball matches.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Full Squad

PBKS

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Shivam Singh, Atharva Taide, Ashutosh Sharma, Prince Choudhary, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Woakes, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

CSK

Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan S Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson