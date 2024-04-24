Advertisement

In a monumental showdown, the Lucknow Super Giants exhibited unwavering determination as they achieved a historic triumph over the Chennai Super Kings. Spearheaded by Marcus Stoinis' phenomenal unbeaten 124 off 63 balls, the LSG delivered a spectacular chase to overtake Chennai's imposing target of 210. Aided by impactful contributions from Nicholas Pooran and a resilient bowling effort, LSG's remarkable pursuit gave them a memorable victory, propelling them to fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table. This astounding display relegated the Chennai Super Kings to fifth place, solidifying LSG's place in the annals of IPL history with their awe-inspiring performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The high-octane clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts, marked by Ruturaj Gaikwad's sublime unbeaten 108 and Shivam Dube's explosive 66, which propelled the Chennai Super Kings to a challenging total of 210/4 in 20 overs. However, LSG's sheer resilience, embodied by Stoinis' exceptional innings and a valiant bowling effort, solidified their triumphant chase, leaving a lasting impact on the IPL 2024 season. This enthralling contest reshaped the points table, signifying LSG's ascension and altering the landscape of the tournament with their extraordinary come-from-behind victory.

IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs LSG

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After CSK vs LSG

In Monday's match against the Mumbai Indians, Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals showcased his unwavering batting prowess, contributing a solid 38 runs. This performance propelled him into the prestigious top five of the run-scoring charts, further solidifying his reputation for consistency.

On the other hand, despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Virat Kohli continues to assert his dominance in the batting arena. Holding onto the coveted Orange Cap, he maintains his position as the leading run scorer of the tournament, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination match after match.

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 8 379 63.16 150.39 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 8 349 58.17 142.44 108* Travis Head SRH 6 324 54.00 216.00 102 Riyan Parag RR 8 318 63.30 161.42 84* Sanju Samson RR 8 314 62.80 152.42 82*

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After CSK vs LSG

Mustafizur Rahman of the Chennai Super Kings made his mark in the race for the Purple Cap by taking a crucial wicket against Lucknow. Despite this, Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians maintains his position at the summit, despite his team's loss to Rajasthan, where he remained without a wicket.

In another significant development, Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore achieved a remarkable milestone during the clash against Kolkata. His dismissal in the match marked his 200th wicket in the IPL, placing him in joint second position alongside Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the highest number of wickets in the competition.

Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w Jasprit Bumrah 8 8 32.0 204 13 21/5 15.69 6.37 14.76 0/1 Yuzvendra Chahal 8 8 30.0 265 13 11/3 20.38 8.83 13.80 0/0 Harshal Patel 8 8 29.0 278 13 15/3 21.38 9.58 13.38 0/0 Mustafizur Rahman 7 7 25.0 230 12 29/4 19.16 9.20 12.50 1/0 Gerald Coetzee 8 8 28.3 288 12 34/4 24.00 10.10 14.25 1/0