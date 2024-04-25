Updated April 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs GT

IPL: Match 40 of Tata IPL saw DC thump GT in Delhi. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
In a dramatic match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a mere four runs. The contest reached its peak in the final over, with GT chasing a daunting target of 225 runs. 

GT's chase was hampered early on when skipper Shubman Gill left during the powerplay. However, Sai Sudharsan's tenacious innings of 65 runs off 39 deliveries, complete with seven boundaries and three maximums, infused life into GT's pursuit. David Miller offered adequate support, scoring 55 runs off 23 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums.

GT needed 19 runs in the final over to win. Rashid Khan, demonstrating steel nerves, hit two boundaries and a six off the first five deliveries, reducing the equation to a tense four runs off the final ball. Rashid's attempt to secure victory with a boundary, however, went short as the ball found Stubbs stationed at long-on, ensuring DC's victory by the smallest of margins. 

Earlier in the contest, DC set a daunting aim of 224 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Axar Patel and skipper Rishabh Pant led an incredible comeback with their blazing hitting. Axar scored 66 runs from 43 deliveries, including four maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's undefeated 88-run blitzkrieg off 43 balls, which included five boundaries and eight maximums, set the tone for DC's impressive score.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT 

IPL Points Table 2024

Rank

Teams

Mat

W

L

NR(No Result)

Pts.

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals8710140.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders7520101.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad7520100.914
4Lucknow Super Giants8530100.148
5Chennai Super Kings844080.415
6Delhi Capitals94508-0.386
7Gujarat Titans94508-0.974
8Mumbai Indians83506-0.227
9Punjab Kings82604-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru81702-1.046

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs GT

Following the enthralling encounter between DC and GT, the Orange Cap standings have witnessed some notable shifts. Rishabh Pant ascends to the third position with an impressive tally of 342 runs to his name, while Sai Sudharsan closely follows in fourth place with 334 runs.

Maintaining his dominance at the top, Virat Kohli continues to reign supreme with a staggering 379 runs to his credit. Ruturaj Gaikwad securely holds onto the second position with a commendable total of 349 runs, ensuring the competition for the coveted Orange Cap remains intense as the tournament progresses.
 

Top run-getters in IPL 2024

Rank

Player

Matches

Inns

Runs

Avg

Sr

4s

6s

1Virat Kohli8837963.17150.43616
2Ruturaj Gaikwad8834958.17142.453810
3Rishabh Pant9934248.89161.322721
4Sai Sudharsan9933437.11128.95355
5Travis Head66324542163918
6Riyan Parag8731863.6161.422220
7Sanju Samson8831462.8152.432913

 

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs GT

Following the dramatic match between DC and GT, the Purple Cap leaderboard gets reshuffled, with Kuldeep Yadav taking fourth place, claiming 12 vital wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowling standings, having taken an outstanding 13 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is close behind, second with an equally amazing score of 13 wickets, setting up a thrilling contest among the league's top bowlers.
 

Top wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024

 

Player

Matches

Overs

Balls

Wkts

Avg

Runs

4-fers

5-fers

1Jasprit Bumrah8321921315.69204-1
2Yuzvendra Chahal8301801320.38265--
3Harshal Patel8291741321.38278--
4Kuldeep Yadav661831215.252751-
4Mustafizur Rahman727.31651223.082771-
5Gerald Coetzee828.317112242881-

 

Published April 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST