Updated April 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs GT
IPL: Match 40 of Tata IPL saw DC thump GT in Delhi. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
- Sports
- 3 min read
In a dramatic match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a mere four runs. The contest reached its peak in the final over, with GT chasing a daunting target of 225 runs.
GT's chase was hampered early on when skipper Shubman Gill left during the powerplay. However, Sai Sudharsan's tenacious innings of 65 runs off 39 deliveries, complete with seven boundaries and three maximums, infused life into GT's pursuit. David Miller offered adequate support, scoring 55 runs off 23 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums.
GT needed 19 runs in the final over to win. Rashid Khan, demonstrating steel nerves, hit two boundaries and a six off the first five deliveries, reducing the equation to a tense four runs off the final ball. Rashid's attempt to secure victory with a boundary, however, went short as the ball found Stubbs stationed at long-on, ensuring DC's victory by the smallest of margins.
Earlier in the contest, DC set a daunting aim of 224 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Axar Patel and skipper Rishabh Pant led an incredible comeback with their blazing hitting. Axar scored 66 runs from 43 deliveries, including four maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's undefeated 88-run blitzkrieg off 43 balls, which included five boundaries and eight maximums, set the tone for DC's impressive score.
IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT
IPL Points Table 2024
Rank
Teams
Mat
W
L
NR(No Result)
Pts.
NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.914
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.227
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|0
|2
|-1.046
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs GT
Following the enthralling encounter between DC and GT, the Orange Cap standings have witnessed some notable shifts. Rishabh Pant ascends to the third position with an impressive tally of 342 runs to his name, while Sai Sudharsan closely follows in fourth place with 334 runs.
Maintaining his dominance at the top, Virat Kohli continues to reign supreme with a staggering 379 runs to his credit. Ruturaj Gaikwad securely holds onto the second position with a commendable total of 349 runs, ensuring the competition for the coveted Orange Cap remains intense as the tournament progresses.
Top run-getters in IPL 2024
Rank
Player
Matches
Inns
Runs
Avg
Sr
4s
6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|8
|8
|379
|63.17
|150.4
|36
|16
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|8
|8
|349
|58.17
|142.45
|38
|10
|3
|Rishabh Pant
|9
|9
|342
|48.89
|161.32
|27
|21
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|9
|9
|334
|37.11
|128.95
|35
|5
|5
|Travis Head
|6
|6
|324
|54
|216
|39
|18
|6
|Riyan Parag
|8
|7
|318
|63.6
|161.42
|22
|20
|7
|Sanju Samson
|8
|8
|314
|62.8
|152.43
|29
|13
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs GT
Following the dramatic match between DC and GT, the Purple Cap leaderboard gets reshuffled, with Kuldeep Yadav taking fourth place, claiming 12 vital wickets to his name.
Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowling standings, having taken an outstanding 13 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is close behind, second with an equally amazing score of 13 wickets, setting up a thrilling contest among the league's top bowlers.
Top wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
Player
Matches
Overs
Balls
Wkts
Avg
Runs
4-fers
5-fers
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|32
|192
|13
|15.69
|204
|-
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|8
|30
|180
|13
|20.38
|265
|-
|-
|3
|Harshal Patel
|8
|29
|174
|13
|21.38
|278
|-
|-
|4
|Kuldeep Yadav
|6
|6
|183
|12
|15.25
|275
|1
|-
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman
|7
|27.3
|165
|12
|23.08
|277
|1
|-
|5
|Gerald Coetzee
|8
|28.3
|171
|12
|24
|288
|1
|-
Published April 25th, 2024 at 08:12 IST