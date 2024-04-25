Advertisement

In a dramatic match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a mere four runs. The contest reached its peak in the final over, with GT chasing a daunting target of 225 runs.



GT's chase was hampered early on when skipper Shubman Gill left during the powerplay. However, Sai Sudharsan's tenacious innings of 65 runs off 39 deliveries, complete with seven boundaries and three maximums, infused life into GT's pursuit. David Miller offered adequate support, scoring 55 runs off 23 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums.



GT needed 19 runs in the final over to win. Rashid Khan, demonstrating steel nerves, hit two boundaries and a six off the first five deliveries, reducing the equation to a tense four runs off the final ball. Rashid's attempt to secure victory with a boundary, however, went short as the ball found Stubbs stationed at long-on, ensuring DC's victory by the smallest of margins.



Earlier in the contest, DC set a daunting aim of 224 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Axar Patel and skipper Rishabh Pant led an incredible comeback with their blazing hitting. Axar scored 66 runs from 43 deliveries, including four maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's undefeated 88-run blitzkrieg off 43 balls, which included five boundaries and eight maximums, set the tone for DC's impressive score.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs GT

Following the enthralling encounter between DC and GT, the Orange Cap standings have witnessed some notable shifts. Rishabh Pant ascends to the third position with an impressive tally of 342 runs to his name, while Sai Sudharsan closely follows in fourth place with 334 runs.

Maintaining his dominance at the top, Virat Kohli continues to reign supreme with a staggering 379 runs to his credit. Ruturaj Gaikwad securely holds onto the second position with a commendable total of 349 runs, ensuring the competition for the coveted Orange Cap remains intense as the tournament progresses.



Top run-getters in IPL 2024 Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 8 8 379 63.17 150.4 36 16 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 349 58.17 142.45 38 10 3 Rishabh Pant 9 9 342 48.89 161.32 27 21 4 Sai Sudharsan 9 9 334 37.11 128.95 35 5 5 Travis Head 6 6 324 54 216 39 18 6 Riyan Parag 8 7 318 63.6 161.42 22 20 7 Sanju Samson 8 8 314 62.8 152.43 29 13

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs GT

Following the dramatic match between DC and GT, the Purple Cap leaderboard gets reshuffled, with Kuldeep Yadav taking fourth place, claiming 12 vital wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowling standings, having taken an outstanding 13 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is close behind, second with an equally amazing score of 13 wickets, setting up a thrilling contest among the league's top bowlers.



Top wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024 Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Jasprit Bumrah 8 32 192 13 15.69 204 - 1 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 8 30 180 13 20.38 265 - - 3 Harshal Patel 8 29 174 13 21.38 278 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav 6 6 183 12 15.25 275 1 - 4 Mustafizur Rahman 7 27.3 165 12 23.08 277 1 - 5 Gerald Coetzee 8 28.3 171 12 24 288 1 -