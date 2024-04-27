Updated April 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR vs PBKS
IPL: Match 42 of Tata IPL saw PBKS thump KKR at the Eden Gardens. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
In an electrifying IPL showdown, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable 261/6 in 20 overs, led by Phil Salt's aggressive 75 off 37 and Sunil Narine's quick 71 off 32, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down the target with remarkable efficiency, winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls left, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's exceptional unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, earning him the Player of the Match title. Talking about the bowlers from both teams Arshdeep Singh's 2/45 (4) and Sunil Narine's 1/24 (4) added excitement to the game, culminating in the Punjab Kings' stunning victory at Eden Gardens.
IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS
Positions
Teams
Matches played
Win
Loss
NRR
For
Against
Points
Recent Form
|1.
|RR
|8
|7
|1
|0.698
|1449/153.1
|1402/160.0
14
|W, W, W, L, W
|2.
|KKR
|8
|5
|3
|0.972
|1671/152.3
|1561/156.2
10
|L, W,L,W,L
|3.
|SRH
|8
|5
|3
|0.577
|1715/158.1
|1634/159.1
10
|L, W,W,W,W,
|4.
|LSG
|8
|5
|3
|0.148
|1437/158.3
|1372/153.5
10
|W,W,L,L,W
|5.
|CSK
|8
|4
|4
|0.415
|1451/156.2
|1389/156.4
8
|L,L,W,W,L
|6.
|DC
|9
|4
|5
|-0.386
|1594/167.0
|1781/179.2
8
W, L, W, W, L
|7.
|GT
|9
|4
|5
|-0.974
|1462/178.2
|1547/168.4
8
|L, W, L,W,L
|8.
|PBKS
|9
|3
|6
|-0.187
|1645/177.5
|1683/178.2
6
|W,L,L,L,L
|9.
|MI
|8
|3
|5
|-0.227
|1523/155.3
|1545/154.1
6
|L,W,L,W,W
|10.
|RCB
|9
|2
|7
|-0.721
1754/179.2
|1787/170.1
4
|W,L,L,L,L,
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS
Following the thrilling KKR vs PBKS match, Virat Kohli has ascended to the top of the IPL 2024's Orange Cap leaderboard, amassing an impressive 430 runs. Sunil Narine of KKR has surged to the second position with a tally of 324 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency. Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar performance, marked by his second IPL century, has propelled him to the third spot with 349 runs, establishing himself as a formidable force in the tournament. Rishabh Pant of DC has secured the fourth position with 342 runs, displaying his prowess with the bat. Sudarshan of GT closely follows at 334 runs, adding further excitement to the race for the coveted Orange Cap.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|MATCHES
|INNS
|AVG
|SR
|4S
|6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|430
|9
|9
|61.42
|145.76
|40
|17
|2
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|357
|8
|8
|44.62
|184.02
|37
|24
|3
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|349
|8
|8
|58.16
|142.44
|38
|10
|4
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|342
|9
|9
|48.85
|161.32
|27
|21
|5
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|334
|9
|9
|37.11
|128.95
|35
|5
|6
|Travis Head
|SRH
|325
|7
|7
|46.42
|212.41
|39
|18
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS
Following an intense showdown between KKR and PBKS, Jasprit Bumrah of MI has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, clinching the prestigious Purple Cap with an impressive tally of 13 wickets. Chahal representing RR closely trails behind in the second position. Harshal Patel of DC holds a commendable third place with 13 wickets to his name, showcasing his bowling prowess in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav, also from DC, has climbed to the fourth spot with 12 wickets, adding depth to the bowling lineup of his team. T Natarajan representing SRH secures the fifth position with an equal tally of 12 wickets, intensifying the competition for the Purple Cap.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|WKTS
|RUNS
|OVR
|BBF
|AVG
|EC
|SR
|3W
|5W
|MDNS
|1
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|14
|326
|32
|3/15
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|13
|204
|32
|5/21
|15.69
|6.37
|14.76
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|13
|265
|30
|3/11
|20.38
|8.83
|13.84
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|12
|181
|24
|4/55
|15.08
|7.54
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|12
|209
|24
|4/19
|17.41
|8.7
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|12
|302
|31.2
|4/29
|25.16
|9.63
|15.66
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|12
|271
|28
|3/28
|22.58
|9.67
|14
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|12
|277
|27.3
|4/29
|23.08
|10.07
|13.75
|1
|0
|0
Published April 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST