Updated April 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR vs PBKS

IPL: Match 42 of Tata IPL saw PBKS thump KKR at the Eden Gardens. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
KKR vs PBKS | Image:BCCI
Advertisement

In an electrifying IPL showdown, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable 261/6 in 20 overs, led by Phil Salt's aggressive 75 off 37 and Sunil Narine's quick 71 off 32, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down the target with remarkable efficiency, winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls left, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's exceptional unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, earning him the Player of the Match title. Talking about the bowlers from both teams Arshdeep Singh's 2/45 (4) and Sunil Narine's 1/24 (4) added excitement to the game, culminating in the Punjab Kings' stunning victory at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: Cricket world left stunned as PBKS pulled off historic chase against KKR

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS

Positions

Teams

Matches played

Win

Loss

NRR

For

Against

Points

Recent Form

1.RR8710.6981449/153.11402/160.0

14

W, W, W, L, W
2.KKR8530.9721671/152.31561/156.2

10

L, W,L,W,L
3.SRH8530.5771715/158.11634/159.1

10

L, W,W,W,W,
4.LSG8530.1481437/158.31372/153.5

10

W,W,L,L,W
5.CSK8440.4151451/156.21389/156.4

8

L,L,W,W,L
6.DC945-0.3861594/167.01781/179.2

8

W, L, W, W, L

7.GT945-0.9741462/178.21547/168.4

8

L, W, L,W,L
8.PBKS936-0.1871645/177.51683/178.2

6

W,L,L,L,L
9.MI835-0.2271523/155.31545/154.1

6

L,W,L,W,W
10.RCB927-0.721

1754/179.2

1787/170.1

4

W,L,L,L,L,

Also Read: MS Dhoni Shares Secrets Of His Iconic Helicopter Shot with Lucky Fan

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS

Following the thrilling KKR vs PBKS match, Virat Kohli has ascended to the top of the IPL 2024's Orange Cap leaderboard, amassing an impressive 430 runs. Sunil Narine of KKR has surged to the second position with a tally of 324 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency. Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar performance, marked by his second IPL century, has propelled him to the third spot with 349 runs, establishing himself as a formidable force in the tournament. Rishabh Pant of DC has secured the fourth position with 342 runs, displaying his prowess with the bat. Sudarshan of GT closely follows at 334 runs, adding further excitement to the race for the coveted Orange Cap.

Advertisement
POSPLAYERTEAMRUNSMATCHESINNSAVGSR4S6S
1Virat KohliRCB4309961.42145.764017
2Sunil NarineKKR3578844.62184.023724
3Ruturaj GaikwadCSK3498858.16142.443810
4Rishabh PantDC3429948.85161.322721
5Sai SudharsanGT3349937.11128.95355
6Travis HeadSRH3257746.42212.413918

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS

Following an intense showdown between KKR and PBKS, Jasprit Bumrah of MI has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, clinching the prestigious Purple Cap with an impressive tally of 13 wickets. Chahal representing RR closely trails behind in the second position. Harshal Patel of DC holds a commendable third place with 13 wickets to his name, showcasing his bowling prowess in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav, also from DC, has climbed to the fourth spot with 12 wickets, adding depth to the bowling lineup of his team. T Natarajan representing SRH secures the fifth position with an equal tally of 12 wickets, intensifying the competition for the Purple Cap.

Advertisement
POSPLAYERTEAMWKTSRUNSOVRBBFAVGECSR3W5WMDNS
1Harshal PatelPBKS14326323/1523.2810.1813.71200
2Jasprit BumrahMI13204325/2115.696.3714.76210
3Yuzvendra ChahalRR13265303/1120.388.8313.84100
4Kuldeep YadavDC12181244/5515.087.5412200
5T NatarajanSRH12209244/1917.418.712201
6Arshdeep SinghPBKS1230231.24/2925.169.6315.66100
7Sam CurranPBKS12271283/2822.589.6714100
8Mustafizur RahmanCSK1227727.34/2923.0810.0713.75100

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 27th, 2024 at 07:51 IST