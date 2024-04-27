Advertisement

In an electrifying IPL showdown, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable 261/6 in 20 overs, led by Phil Salt's aggressive 75 off 37 and Sunil Narine's quick 71 off 32, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down the target with remarkable efficiency, winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls left, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's exceptional unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, earning him the Player of the Match title. Talking about the bowlers from both teams Arshdeep Singh's 2/45 (4) and Sunil Narine's 1/24 (4) added excitement to the game, culminating in the Punjab Kings' stunning victory at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS

Positions Teams Matches played Win Loss NRR For Against Points Recent Form 1. RR 8 7 1 0.698 1449/153.1 1402/160.0 14 W, W, W, L, W 2. KKR 8 5 3 0.972 1671/152.3 1561/156.2 10 L, W,L,W,L 3. SRH 8 5 3 0.577 1715/158.1 1634/159.1 10 L, W,W,W,W, 4. LSG 8 5 3 0.148 1437/158.3 1372/153.5 10 W,W,L,L,W 5. CSK 8 4 4 0.415 1451/156.2 1389/156.4 8 L,L,W,W,L 6. DC 9 4 5 -0.386 1594/167.0 1781/179.2 8 W, L, W, W, L 7. GT 9 4 5 -0.974 1462/178.2 1547/168.4 8 L, W, L,W,L 8. PBKS 9 3 6 -0.187 1645/177.5 1683/178.2 6 W,L,L,L,L 9. MI 8 3 5 -0.227 1523/155.3 1545/154.1 6 L,W,L,W,W 10. RCB 9 2 7 -0.721 1754/179.2 1787/170.1 4 W,L,L,L,L,

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS

Following the thrilling KKR vs PBKS match, Virat Kohli has ascended to the top of the IPL 2024's Orange Cap leaderboard, amassing an impressive 430 runs. Sunil Narine of KKR has surged to the second position with a tally of 324 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency. Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar performance, marked by his second IPL century, has propelled him to the third spot with 349 runs, establishing himself as a formidable force in the tournament. Rishabh Pant of DC has secured the fourth position with 342 runs, displaying his prowess with the bat. Sudarshan of GT closely follows at 334 runs, adding further excitement to the race for the coveted Orange Cap.

POS PLAYER TEAM RUNS MATCHES INNS AVG SR 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli RCB 430 9 9 61.42 145.76 40 17 2 Sunil Narine KKR 357 8 8 44.62 184.02 37 24 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 349 8 8 58.16 142.44 38 10 4 Rishabh Pant DC 342 9 9 48.85 161.32 27 21 5 Sai Sudharsan GT 334 9 9 37.11 128.95 35 5 6 Travis Head SRH 325 7 7 46.42 212.41 39 18

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After KKR vs PBKS

Following an intense showdown between KKR and PBKS, Jasprit Bumrah of MI has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, clinching the prestigious Purple Cap with an impressive tally of 13 wickets. Chahal representing RR closely trails behind in the second position. Harshal Patel of DC holds a commendable third place with 13 wickets to his name, showcasing his bowling prowess in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav, also from DC, has climbed to the fourth spot with 12 wickets, adding depth to the bowling lineup of his team. T Natarajan representing SRH secures the fifth position with an equal tally of 12 wickets, intensifying the competition for the Purple Cap.

POS PLAYER TEAM WKTS RUNS OVR BBF AVG EC SR 3W 5W MDNS 1 Harshal Patel PBKS 14 326 32 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 2 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 204 32 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 2 1 0 3 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 265 30 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 1 0 0 4 Kuldeep Yadav DC 12 181 24 4/55 15.08 7.54 12 2 0 0 5 T Natarajan SRH 12 209 24 4/19 17.41 8.7 12 2 0 1 6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 12 302 31.2 4/29 25.16 9.63 15.66 1 0 0 7 Sam Curran PBKS 12 271 28 3/28 22.58 9.67 14 1 0 0 8 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 12 277 27.3 4/29 23.08 10.07 13.75 1 0 0