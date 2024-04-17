Updated April 17th, 2024 at 08:57 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR vs RR
IPL: Match 31 of Tata IPL saw Rajasthan Royals thump Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals kept their top spot in the IPL points table after their exciting two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Jos Buttler and Avesh Khan of the Rajasthan Royals triumphed over the Kolkata Knight Riders with a stunning exhibition of batting skill. The IPL's most significant run chase to date saw Rajasthan Royals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets courtesy to an innings of 107 runs off 60 balls from Jos Buttler.
In front of an enthralled crowd at Eden Gardens, Sunil Narine's stunning 109 runs off 56 deliveries to bat first helped lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a formidable total of 223/6.
Advertisement
With an incredible exhibition of batting skill, Jos Buttler's heroics lifted the Rajasthan Royals from a dangerous position of 121/6 in the 13th over and led them to victory. With a remarkable victory secured off the very last ball of the match, his outstanding effort allowed the visiting team to score 46 runs in the final three overs and an incredible 28 runs in the final 12 deliveries.
Also Read: 'Never ever doubt the BOSS': Jos Buttler blows mind of cricket world
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs RR
Team
P
W
L
PT
NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|12
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|8
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0.038
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.234
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-1.185
Also Read: Sunil Narine extremely thankful to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir
Advertisement
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs RR
In the race for the Orange Cap, RCB's stalwart Virat Kohli continued his dominance as the highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 361 runs.
Advertisement
Following closely behind, RR's Riyan Parag maintained his second position on the list despite facing KKR, adding to his tally with a swift 14-ball 34, bringing his total to 318 runs from seven matches.
KKR's opener, Sunil Narine, surged to the third position after his sensational century, accumulating a total of 276 runs in just six games.
Advertisement
Despite a modest contribution of 12 runs in the recent match, RR's skipper Sanju Samson slipped to the fourth spot. Although he shares the same run tally as Narine, Samson's additional game played resulted in his drop in the rankings.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' opener Rohit Sharma slid to the fifth spot, accumulating 261 runs thus far in the tournament.
Advertisement
.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
SR
30
50
100
4S
6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.2
|147.34
|1
|2
|1
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag
|7
|7
|2
|318
|84*
|63.60
|161.42
|2
|3
|0
|22
|20
|3
|Sunil Narine
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46.00
|187.75
|0
|1
|1
|26
|20
|4
|Sanju Samson
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|155.05
|0
|3
|0
|27
|11
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|167.3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|15
IPL 2024: PurpleCap Race After KKR vs RR
The Purple Cap leaderboard saw no alterations, with RR's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal maintaining his position at the top as the leading wicket-taker. Chahal's consistent performance was highlighted as he claimed figures of 1/54 against KKR, solidifying his lead in the chart.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
OVERS
MDNS
RUNS
WKTS
3-FERS
5-FERS
ECON
BBF
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|7
|26
|0
|217
|12
|1
|0
|8.34
|03/11
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|24
|0
|146
|10
|1
|1
|6.08
|5/21
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|20
|0
|183
|10
|1
|0
|9.15
|4/29
|4
|Pat Cummins
|6
|24
|0
|189
|9
|1
|0
|7.87
|3/43
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|24
|0
|191
|9
|0
|0
|7.95
|2/18
Advertisement
Published April 17th, 2024 at 08:57 IST