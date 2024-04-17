Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals kept their top spot in the IPL points table after their exciting two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Jos Buttler and Avesh Khan of the Rajasthan Royals triumphed over the Kolkata Knight Riders with a stunning exhibition of batting skill. The IPL's most significant run chase to date saw Rajasthan Royals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets courtesy to an innings of 107 runs off 60 balls from Jos Buttler.

In front of an enthralled crowd at Eden Gardens, Sunil Narine's stunning 109 runs off 56 deliveries to bat first helped lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a formidable total of 223/6.

With an incredible exhibition of batting skill, Jos Buttler's heroics lifted the Rajasthan Royals from a dangerous position of 121/6 in the 13th over and led them to victory. With a remarkable victory secured off the very last ball of the match, his outstanding effort allowed the visiting team to score 46 runs in the final three overs and an incredible 28 runs in the final 12 deliveries.

IPL 2024 Points Table After KKR vs RR

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After KKR vs RR

In the race for the Orange Cap, RCB's stalwart Virat Kohli continued his dominance as the highest run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 361 runs.

Following closely behind, RR's Riyan Parag maintained his second position on the list despite facing KKR, adding to his tally with a swift 14-ball 34, bringing his total to 318 runs from seven matches.

KKR's opener, Sunil Narine, surged to the third position after his sensational century, accumulating a total of 276 runs in just six games.

Despite a modest contribution of 12 runs in the recent match, RR's skipper Sanju Samson slipped to the fourth spot. Although he shares the same run tally as Narine, Samson's additional game played resulted in his drop in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' opener Rohit Sharma slid to the fifth spot, accumulating 261 runs thus far in the tournament.

.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 147.34 1 2 1 35 14 2 Riyan Parag 7 7 2 318 84* 63.60 161.42 2 3 0 22 20 3 Sunil Narine 6 6 0 276 109 46.00 187.75 0 1 1 26 20 4 Sanju Samson 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 155.05 0 3 0 27 11 5 Rohit Sharma 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 167.3 3 0 1 28 15

IPL 2024: PurpleCap Race After KKR vs RR

The Purple Cap leaderboard saw no alterations, with RR's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal maintaining his position at the top as the leading wicket-taker. Chahal's consistent performance was highlighted as he claimed figures of 1/54 against KKR, solidifying his lead in the chart.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 7 26 0 217 12 1 0 8.34 03/11 2 Jasprit Bumrah 6 24 0 146 10 1 1 6.08 5/21 3 Mustafizur Rahman 5 20 0 183 10 1 0 9.15 4/29 4 Pat Cummins 6 24 0 189 9 1 0 7.87 3/43 5 Kagiso Rabada 6 24 0 191 9 0 0 7.95 2/18