Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
March 27th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after CSK vs GT match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game between CSK and GT.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
CSK vs GT
GT could not reach the target as they were able to score 143 runs and lost eight wickets as CSK won the match by 63 runs | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The defending champion Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by a dominating 63 runs on Tuesday at Chepauk thanks to their impressive display. By choosing to bat first, CSK was able to take advantage of a fantastic performance from New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra, who scored a quick 46 runs and established a strong base for the home team. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the same as him, offering crucial assistance, although neither player reached a personal half-century.

Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube made significant contributions to CSK's victory in their IPL 2024 campaign, helping the squad reach a formidable total of more than 200 runs. Shivam Dube's explosive half-century demonstrated CSK's depth even if they lost their opening batters early. Sameer Rizvi added a rapid 14 runs, while Daryl Mitchell supplied an undefeated 24 runs, helping CSK to a threatening total. In the middle of the assault, Rashid Khan took a few wickets for Gujarat. Gujarat Titans struggled to chase down a daunting 207 runs, managing only 143/8 in the 20 overs that were given to them. Their batters faltered in the face of Chennai's disciplined bowling and fielding performance. With two wickets apiece, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Patel, and Deepak Chahar all made an impact, while CSK's fielders played brilliantly to help their team win handily.

POSTEAMPWLNRNRRFORAGAINSTPTSRECENT FORM
1CSK22001.979382/38.4316/40.04WW
2RR11001.000193/20.0173/20.02W
3KKR11000.200208/20.0204/20.02W
4PBKS21100.025353/39.2352/39.22LW
5RCB2110-0.180351/39.2352/38.42WL
6GT2110-1.425311/40.0368/40.02LW
7SRH1010-0.200204/20.0208/20.00L
8MI1010-0.300162/20.0168/20.00L
9DC1010-0.455174/20.0177/19.20L
10LSG1010-1.000173/20.0193/20.00L

IPL 2024 Points TableIPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder: Player that has scored the most runs

Virat Kohli, the prolific batsman, remains at the top of the lists, having his eyes on the orange cap following a superb 77-run performance against PBKS. Kohli has scored 98 runs in two outings and has a terrific strike rate of 142.02. Sam Curran of PBKS comes in second with 86 runs and a strike rate of 134.37. Shivam Dube of CSK has moved into third place with an excellent aggregate of 85 runs and a strike rate of 166.66. Meanwhile, his teammate Rachin Ravindra has risen to fourth place, scoring 83 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 237.14

POSPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6s
1Virat Kohli 220987749.0069142.0201113
2Sam Curran 220866343.0064134.370191
3Shivam Dube 221855185.0051166.660166
4Rachin Ravindra 220834641.5035237.140096
5Sanju Samson 1118282*52157.690136


IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder: Player that has taken the most wickets 

The number one slot is still occupied by Mustafizur Rahman of CSK, who is top of the bowling standings after taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25. With an economy rate of 3.50, MI's Jasprit Bumrah has shot up to the second rank after taking three significant wickets against GT.

The bowling combination from PBKS, Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada, have moved up to third and fourth position in the rankings, respectively. Three wickets have been grabbed by Harpreet Brar, who has an economy rate of 3.85, and by Kagiso Rabada, who has an economy rate of 7.37. T Nataran of the SRH, however, has fallen at number five after taking three wickets at an economy rate of eight.
 

POSPlayerMatInnsOvRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w5w
1Mustafizur Rahman228.059629/49.837.378.0010
2Jasprit Bumrah 114.014314/34.663.508.0000
3Harpreet Brar 227.027313/29.003.8514.0000
4Kagiso Rabada 228.059323/219.667.3716.0000
5T Natarajan 114.032332/310.668.008.0000

 

March 27th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

