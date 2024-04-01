Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:06 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after DC vs CSK match

Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of DC vs CSK.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant | Image:IPL
On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, securing their first victory of the IPL season.

Following this victory, DC moved up from tenth to seventh place in the points standings, while CSK dropped to second place.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, moving them up to fourth place on the points table.

The Titans easily knocked down the Sunrisers' 163-run total, claiming victory with seven wickets in hand.

Mohit Sharma, a seasoned bowler, was instrumental in the victory, bowling an outstanding stint of 3/25 and making great use of his slower delivery variation.

During the chase, the Titans' batsmen worked together, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill laying a good platform with a quick partnership. Following their departures, David Miller and Sai Sudharsan anchored the batting, with Miller leading his team to victory with an undefeated 44-run knock.

As a consequence of Sunday's results, the Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the top of the rankings.

Here’s how the stats look like after the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs CSK match 

PosTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders2204+1.047
2Chennai Super Kings3214+0.976
3Rajasthan Royals2204+0.800
4Gujarat Titans3214-0.738
5Sunrisers Hyderabad3122+0.204
6Lucknow Super Giants2112+0.025
7Delhi Capitals3122-0.016
8Punjab Kings3122-0.337
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru3122-0.711
10Mumbai Indians2020-0.925

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after DC vs CSK

Virat Kohli, the star player of RCB, maintains his position at the top of the run-scorers chart in the current campaign, accumulating 181 runs. Following closely behind is Heinrich Klaasen from SRH, the South African batsman, who has amassed 167 runs, including his notable 24-run innings against GT.

Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of PBKS, secures the third spot in the list with a tally of 137 runs, while David Warner follows closely with 130 runs, courtesy of his half-century performance against CSK.

Riyan Parag from RR occupies the fifth position on the table with a total of 127 runs scored in the ongoing tournament.

NoPlayerTeamRMatBFAvgH.SSR4s6s100s50s
1Virat KohliRCB181312890.583141.41157--2
2Heinrich KlaasenSRH16737683.580219.74517--2
3Shikhar DhawanPBKS137310345.6770133.01164--1
4David WarnerDC13039043.3352144.44138--1
5Riyan ParagRR12727412784171.6289--1
6Sai SudharsanGT127310642.3345119.81102----
7Abhishek SharmaSRH12436241.3363200911--1
8Nicholas PooranLSG10626210664170.9777--1
9Shivam DubeyCSK10336851.551151.4776--1
10Sanju SamsonRR972669782146.9766--1

 

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 DC vs CSK

Mustafizur Rahman, the CSK seamer, presently tops the Purple Cap standings with an amazing 7 wickets this season, which was boosted by David Warner's dismissal.

GT's Mohit Sharma takes second place with 6 wickets after a spectacular three-wicket effort against SRH earlier in the day. Khalil Ahmed, the bowler from DC, is third on the list with 5 wickets, thanks to his vital dismissals of CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravichandra.

Harshit Rana of KKR is in fourth place this season, having taken 5 wickets. He is closely followed by CSK's Matheesha Pathirana, who took three wickets by dismissing Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Tristan Stubbs.

No

Bowler

Team

Wkts

Mat

Ovs

BBI

Balls

Avg

Ecn

R

4-Fers

5-Fers

1Mustafizur RahmanCSK73124/297215.148.831061--
2Mohit SharmaGT63123/257215.57.7593----
3Khaleel AhmedDC53112/96615.26.9176----
4Harshit RanaKKR5283/334814.4972----
5Matheesha PathiranaCSK4283/3148157.560----
6Pat CumminsSRH43122/357223.757.9295----
7Kagiso RabadaPBKS43122/237224.258.0897----
8Sam CurranPBKS4383/2848178.568----
9Andre RussellKKR4262/253613.5954----
10Arshdeep SinghPBKS4310.22/286224.59.4898----

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IPL