IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after LSG vs PBKS match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of LSG vs PBKS.
In the Lucknow Super Giants' second encounter of the IPL 2024 season, the hosts defeated Punjab Kings, and Mayank Yadav showed off his bowling skills by taking three vital wickets. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, and skipper Nicholas Pooran all made significant contributions as the home team amassed a competitive total of 199 runs in their allocated 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets. With a half-century(54), De Kock spearheaded the attack; Pooran and Krunal, with scores of 42 and an undefeated 43, respectively, contributed significantly. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings responded by taking two wickets apiece.
Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, the opening duo, gave Punjab Kings a great start as they chased 200 runs. After Bairstow was out, though, the Lucknow Super Giants responded, and Dhawan's heroic fifty-ball seventy runs finally proved to be insufficient as wickets fell all around him. Mayank Yadav, making his debut, proved to be the hero for Lucknow, taking three vital wickets to ensure the win for his side. Even with two wickets from Mohsin Khan, Dhawan's outstanding effort was unable to keep Punjab Kings from losing.
Here’s how the stats look like after the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match –
IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs PBKS match
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.979
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.047
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.675
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.025
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.711
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 11 of LSG vs PBKS
Following the conclusion of the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, there has been little movement at the top of the Orange Cap standings. Virat Kohli retains his position at the summit, with Heinrich Klaasen holding onto second place. However, Shikhar Dhawan's remarkable display against Lucknow Super Giants has propelled him into third place, displacing Riyan Parag from the spot. Dhawan's sensational performance has earned him a well-deserved spot among the top performers in the tournament.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|30
|50
|100
|4S
|6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|3
|3
|1
|181
|83*
|90.5
|0
|2
|0
|15
|7
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|2
|2
|1
|143
|80*
|143
|0
|2
|0
|4
|15
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|3
|3
|0
|137
|70
|45.66
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4
|4
|Riyan Parag
|2
|2
|1
|127
|84*
|127
|1
|1
|0
|8
|9
|5
|Nicholas Pooran
|2
|2
|1
|106
|64*
|106
|1
|1
|0
|7
|7
Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 11 of LSG vs PBKS
Similar to the Orange Cap standings, the Purple Cap list witnesses minimal movement after the latest fixtures. Mustafizur Rahman continues to lead the pack, maintaining his position at the top. Harshit Rana retains the second spot, showcasing his consistency with the ball. Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran round out the top four, with both players claiming four wickets apiece in the league thus far. This steady performance by the leading bowlers sets the stage for an intriguing battle for bowling supremacy as the tournament progresses.
.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|OVERS
|MDNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|3-FERS
|5-FERS
|ECON
|BBF
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2
|8
|0
|59
|6
|1
|0
|7.37
|Apr-29
|2
|Harshit Rana
|2
|8
|0
|72
|5
|1
|0
|9
|Mar-33
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|3
|12
|0
|97
|4
|0
|0
|8.08
|Feb-23
|4
|Sam Curran
|3
|8
|0
|68
|4
|1
|0
|8.5
|Mar-28
|5
|Andre Russell
|2
|6
|0
|54
|4
|0
|0
|9
|Feb-25
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|3
|10.2
|0
|98
|4
|0
|0
|9.48
|Feb-28
