Updated March 30th, 2024 at 08:11 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after RCB vs KKR match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of RCB vs KKR.
- Sports
- 2 min read
The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the road on Friday to win 2 IPL 2024 matches. With 3.1 overs left in the game, KKR secured the victory behind an outstanding showing from their batters. The Knight Riders had a good start thanks to opening batsmen Philip Salt and Sunil Narine, who were chasing a 183-run mark.
While Narine scored 47 runs off just 22 deliveries, he was barely short of a half-century. Salt chipped in with 30 runs. Then, to lead their side to victory, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer contributed vital innings of 50 and 39 runs, respectively. The RCB bowlers could not hold their total, even with the undefeated 83 runs made by Virat Kohli. Glenn Maxwell scored 28 runs, while Cameron Green added 33 runs in another crucial inning. For KKR, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana both took two wickets.
Here’s how the stats look like after the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match –
IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs KKR match
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|FOR
|AGAINST
|PTS
|RECENT FORM
|1
|CSK
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.979
|382/38.4
|316/40.0
|4
|WW
|2
|KKR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.047
|394/36.5
|386/40.0
|4
|WW
|3
|RR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.800
|378/40.0
|346/40.0
|4
|WW
|4
|SRH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.675
|481/40.0
|454/40.0
|2
|WL
|5
|PBKS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.025
|353/39.2
|352/39.2
|2
|LW
|6
|RCB
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.711
|533/59.2
|538/55.3
|2
|LWL
|7
|GT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.425
|311/40.0
|368/40.0
|2
|LW
|8
|DC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|347/40.0
|362/39.2
|0
|LL
|9
|MI
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
|408/40.0
|445/40.0
|0
|LL
|10
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
|173/20.0
|193/20.0
|0
|L
Following their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up to second place in the points standings, behind just the Chennai Super Kings at the moment. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth place, and the Rajasthan Royals have dropped to third. In fifth position are the Gujarat Titans then the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, followed by the Punjab Kings. It is still up to the remaining teams to win the tournament.
Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|3
|3
|1
|181
|83*
|90.50
|128
|141.40
|0
|2
|15
|7
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|2
|2
|1
|143
|80*
|143.00
|63
|226.98
|0
|2
|4
|15
|3
|Riyan Parag
|2
|2
|1
|127
|84*
|127.00
|74
|171.62
|0
|1
|8
|9
|4
|Sanju Samson
|2
|2
|1
|97
|82*
|97.00
|66
|146.96
|0
|1
|6
|6
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|2
|2
|0
|95
|63
|47.50
|42
|226.19
|0
|1
|7
|9
In the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli currently holds the orange cap, having secured the top position after his unbeaten innings of 83 runs in the RCB vs KKR match. Heinrich Klaasen occupies the second spot, followed by Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma in succession.
Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after match 10 of RCB vs KKR
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2
|2
|8.0
|59
|6
|29/4
|9.83
|7.37
|8.00
|1
|0
|2
|Harshit Rana
|2
|2
|8.0
|72
|5
|33/3
|14.40
|9.00
|9.60
|0
|0
|3
|Andre Russell
|2
|2
|6.0
|54
|4
|25/2
|13.50
|9.00
|9.00
|0
|0
|4
|Harpreet Brar
|2
|2
|7.0
|27
|3
|13/2
|9.00
|3.85
|14.00
|0
|0
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|2
|8.0
|50
|3
|14/3
|16.66
|6.25
|16.00
|0
|0
In the IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman currently holds the purple cap as the leading wicket-taker. Following their outstanding performances in the RCB vs KKR match, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell have secured the second and third positions respectively. Harpreet Brar and Jasprit Bumrah share three wickets each, placing them in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the leaderboard.
