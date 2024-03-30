×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

'Virat Kohli have been playing for many year, RCB hasn't won any title. Please drop yourself': KRK

Following RCB's loss against KKR in match 10 of IPL 2024, KRK comes up with a word of advice for Virat Kohli. Read on to know what he wrote.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KRK and Virat Kohli
KRK has a word of advice for Virat Kohli. | Image:KRK/X/BCCI
  • 3 min read
Virat Kohli once again top-scored for RCB, but to the disappointment of his fans, it went into a losing cause. Courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 83, RCB reached a total of 182/6. However, on the day, it proved to be too little a target for KKR. Kolkata batters pummeled the bowlers and crossed the finishing line with 7 wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir share a friendly moment during RCB vs KKR

KRK makes a bold claim about Virat Kohli

Following the culmination of the match, reactions on how things transpired at M. Chinnaswamy stadium have started to drop. Since RCB represents a massive fanbase, therefore, some sharp takes from the fans have been dropped on the micro-blogging website X. Among the many opinions, one has come from famous social media personality, cum actor and former movie critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK.

KRK urged Virat Kohli to drop himself from the RCB side. He supported his statement by stating that, Kohli has been in the RCB squad since the inception and yet the team hasn't been able to secure a title win. He further made a prediction of sorts by boldly claiming that it is not in the destiny of Kohli to win an IPL trophy.

"Dear Virat Kohli you are playing IPL for so many years now and your team has not won even one title. At least you drop yourself from the team for one year and see if RCB wins the title. Because you should trust me that it’s not in your luck to win the title."

Also Read | Star Indian cricketer receives flak for sharing a meme on PM Modi

RCB and Virat Kohli yet to win the glorious IPL trophy

Virat Kohli has been a part of the IPL and RCB since 2008. Over the years he has amassed of flurry of runs and also went on to become the leading run-scorer in the cash-rich league yet the eminent title has always remained dodged him. RCB have made it to the IPL final on three occasions, and each time they suffered a painful loss. With the women's team clinching the WPL 2024 title, the franchise's long search for a trophy ended but when the men's team will attain similar glory is the million-dollar question.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

