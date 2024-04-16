IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after KKR vs LSG & MI vs CSK

Advertisement

Another weekend's worth of exciting action in IPL 2024 concluded on Sunday with the double header between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.

In the afternoon fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders eased past Lucknow Super Giants at home in Eden Gardens as they chased down the total of 162 with 8 wickets to spare and inside 16 overs. A fantastic knock by opener Phil Salt meant that KKR snapped LSG's 13 game win streak in defending 160+ totals.

The evening fixture was a heavyweight clash, the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede in which CSK emerged victorious by 20 runs. Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat for CSK as they put up a target of 207. Despite Rohit Sharma's century MI failed to chase the total and lost with a margin of 20 runs.

Here's how the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple cap race looks like after KKR vs LSG and MI vs CSK:

IPL 2024 Updated points table after KKR vs LSG, MI vs CSK

The double header had significant ramifications on the IPL 2024 points table as Kolkata Knight Riders remained in second spot winning four out of their five encounters and with eight points on the board. They are two points adrift of Rajasthan Royals for the top spot but have a game in hand over the league leaders. Chennai Super Kings maintained their third spot and also have eight points on the board. KKR however have the superior net run rate.

LSG dropped to the fifth spot post their defeat to KKR. At the bottom of the pile things worsened for MI as they dropped down to the eighth spot in the league having only won two out of their first six games in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after KKR vs LSG, MI vs CSK

After the double header on Sunday, Virat Kohli has maintained his lead at the top of orange cap pile thanks to his splendid start to the season. On the back of his 105 run knock yesterday, Rohit Sharma rose to the fourth spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 6 319 79.75 141.77 113* Riyan Parag RR 6 284 71 155.19 84* Sanju Samson RR 6 264 66 155.29 82* Rohit Sharma MI 6 261 52.2 167.3 105* Shubman Gill GT 6 255 51 151.78 89*

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after KKR vs LSG, MI vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal has maintained his spot as the leader of the IPL 2024 purple cap race. But Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah has now risen to the second spot and is now only one wicket behind Chahal for the purple cap.

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 11 7.4 14.81 3/11 Jasprit Bumrah MI 6 10 6.08 14.6 5/21 Mustafizur Rahamn CSK 5 10 8.92 17.1 4/29 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 6 9 7.95 21.22 2/18 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 6 9 9.24 22.77 4/29