In the most recent IPL match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in an exciting triumph that was decided by 3 wickets in a thrilling last over. In the 27th match of the IPL, Shimron Hetmyer's incredible exhibition of power-hitting proved to be the decisive factor as the Royals, needing 10 runs to win, destroyed PBKS's chances with critical sixes on the third and fifth deliveries.

PBKS had targeted the Royals for 148 runs, but their batting order was unable to muster enough innings. With two wickets apiece, Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj displayed outstanding bowling outings. Tanush Kotian and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a strong platform for the Royals in their chase of the mark with a potent opening combination of 56 runs. But Rabada was able to remove Sanju Samson and Jaiswal, and Arshdeep took care of the highly effective Riyan Parag. Hetmyer proved his mettle in spite of these losses, leading the Rajasthan Royals to an outstanding triumph.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the PBKS vs RR clash, notable changes have occurred in the orange cap holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag follows closely behind, securing the second position with 284 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has surged to claim the third spot with 264 runs, surpassing Shubman Gill, who now resides in fourth place with 255 runs.

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 29 12 Riyan Parag 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 0 3 18 18 Sanju Samson 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 0 3 25 11 Shubman Gill 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 0 2 19 9 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 0 226 45 37.67 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

In the race for the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal has reclaimed the coveted top spot, boasting an impressive haul of 11 wickets. Following closely behind is Mumbai Indians' pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, occupying the second position with 10 wickets to his credit. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada holds firm in third place with a commendable tally of 9 wickets.

Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w Yuzvendra Chahal 6 6 22 163 11 3/11 14.81 7.4 12.00 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 20 119 10 5/21 11.90 5.95 12.00 0 1 Kagiso Rabada 6 6 24 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16.00 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 4 4 16 128 9 4/29 14.22 8.00 10.66 1 0 Khaleel Ahmed 6 6 24 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16.00 0 0