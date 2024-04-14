Updated April 14th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after PBKS vs RR

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after PBKS vs RR.

In the most recent IPL match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in an exciting triumph that was decided by 3 wickets in a thrilling last over. In the 27th match of the IPL, Shimron Hetmyer's incredible exhibition of power-hitting proved to be the decisive factor as the Royals, needing 10 runs to win, destroyed PBKS's chances with critical sixes on the third and fifth deliveries.

PBKS had targeted the Royals for 148 runs, but their batting order was unable to muster enough innings. With two wickets apiece, Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj displayed outstanding bowling outings. Tanush Kotian and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a strong platform for the Royals in their chase of the mark with a potent opening combination of 56 runs. But Rabada was able to remove Sanju Samson and Jaiswal, and Arshdeep took care of the highly effective Riyan Parag. Hetmyer proved his mettle in spite of these losses, leading the Rajasthan Royals to an outstanding triumph.

IPL 2024 Points Table

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Rajasthan Royals65100100.767
Kolkata Knight Riders4310061.528
Chennai Super Kings5320060.666
Lucknow Super Giants5320060.436
Sunrisers Hyderabad5320060.344
Gujarat Titans633006-0.637
Mumbai Indians523004-0.073
Punjab Kings624004-0.218
Delhi Capitals624004-0.975
Royal Challengers Bengaluru615002-1.124

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the PBKS vs RR clash, notable changes have occurred in the orange cap holder standings. Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag follows closely behind, securing the second position with 284 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has surged to claim the third spot with 264 runs, surpassing Shubman Gill, who now resides in fourth place with 255 runs.

PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100504s6s
Virat Kohli662319113*79.75225141.77122912
Riyan Parag66228484*71183155.19031818
Sanju Samson66226482*66170155.29032511
Shubman Gill66125589*51168151.7802199
Sai Sudharsan6602264537.67177127.6800233

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

In the race for the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal has reclaimed the coveted top spot, boasting an impressive haul of 11 wickets. Following closely behind is Mumbai Indians' pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, occupying the second position with 10 wickets to his credit. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada holds firm in third place with a commendable tally of 9 wickets.

PlayerMatInnsOvRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w5w
Yuzvendra Chahal6622163113/1114.817.412.0000
Jasprit Bumrah5520119105/2111.905.9512.0001
Kagiso Rabada662419192/1821.227.9516.0000
Mustafizur Rahman441612894/2914.228.0010.6610
Khaleel Ahmed662421192/2123.448.7916.0000

 

