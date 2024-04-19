Advertisement

On Thursday, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings locked horns in a contest that went down to the wire. Batting first Mumbai Indians put on a sizeable 192 on the board. In reply, Punjab Kings came close but lost the game by 9 runs. The outcome of the PBKS vs MI has impacted the points table, with some upward and downward movements taking place simultaneously.

Also Read | Ashutosh Sharma smashes a stunning 6 on Jasprit Bumrah- WATCH

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs MI

The big guns, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah delivered for Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai who had lost three matches on the trot have gained some ground by winning three of the last four matches. A power pack innings of 78 off 53 from Suryakumar Yadav and healthy contributions from Rohit (36) and Tilak (34), took Mumbai to an exorbitant score of 192. In reply, courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma's 61 off 28, and Shashank Singh's valiant 41 off 25, PBKS almost got to the target. Eventually, Mumbai Indians emerged as the winner by 9 runs. Bumrah was adjudged as the Player of the match for his outstanding spell of 4 overs, 21 runs, and 3 wickets.

Advertisement

A win has elevated Mumbai Indians on the points table. Ahead of the match, they were languishing at the 9th spot, but a win has taken them to the 7th spot in the fresh standings. As for PBKS, the situation has turned dire. The team has replaced MI in the 9th spot. Rajasthan Royals are leading the race, and RCB are limping at the bottom. Here's the complete picture of the IPL Points Table following the end of the PBKS vs MI match.

After gazing at the team's standings, let's now take a look how things stand at the Orange Cap chart.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni as the 2nd player in IPL to play 250 matches

IPL 2024 Orange Cap: Virat Kohli still tops the chart

After 7 matches, Virat Kohli is still in hold of the Orange Cap. The RCB batter has so far compounded 361 runs and looks set to pile up more runs. Riyan Parag is at the second spot with 318 runs. Here are the top 5 run-getters of IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI

IPL 2024 Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah gets to the top

When it comes to Purple Cap, Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the top following an outstanding performance against PBKS. Bumrah has taken 13 wickets after seven matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is at second position trailing Bumrah by one wicket.

The IPL 2024 action will continue to mesmerize the cricket world. Next up, it will be the much-anticipated encounter between CSK and LSG.

Advertisement