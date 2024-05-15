Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in their last league game on Tuesday, preserving their faint chances of making the playoffs in the Indian Premier League. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs both scored impressive fifties, which were matched by a precise bowling effort. A quick 92-run partnership from 49 balls was established by Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls), laying a strong platform.

DC amassed 208 for 4 thanks to a furious onslaught from Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 balls), who smashed three fours and four sixes. He also built important partnerships with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out), scoring 47 and 50 runs respectively. Despite a strong 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran and an undefeated 33-ball 58 from Arshad Khan, the bowlers then carried out their strategies with efficiency, restricting the visitors to 189 for 9.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs LSG

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs LSG

After the Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants IPL game, the top five Orange Cap holders are still the same. Virat Kohli is still in the lead, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK. Travis Head of SRH is in third place, while Sai Sudharsan is in fourth.

1 Virat Kohli 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 155.16 2 5 1 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 13 13 3 583 108* 58.30 141.50 3 4 1 58 18 3 Travis Head 11 11 1 533 102 53.30 201.89 2 4 1 61 31 4 Sai Sudharsan 12 12 1 527 103 47.90 141.28 7 2 1 48 16 5 Sanju Samson 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 158.30 1 5 0 44 23

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs LSG

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads the Purple Cap holder list with 20 wickets, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker. In second position, also with 20 wickets, is Harshal Patel. Third place is occupied by Varun Chakaravarthy, who has 18 wickets.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 13 51.5 0 336 20 3 1 6.48 5/21 2 Harshal Patel 12 41 0 400 20 4 0 9.75 3/15 3 Varun Chakaravarthy 12 44 0 367 18 3 0 8.34 3/16 4 Tushar Deshpande 12 44 0 375 16 2 0 8.52 4/27 5 Khaleel Ahmed 13 48 2 457 16 0 0 9.52 2/21