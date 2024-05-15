Updated May 15th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where updated IPL standings as DC beat LSG by 19 runs

The IPL 2024 Points Table shows DC climbing after defeating LSG by 19 runs, impacting team rankings significantly. Find detailed standings.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
DC beat LSG by 6 wickets | Image:BCCI
The Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in their last league game on Tuesday, preserving their faint chances of making the playoffs in the Indian Premier League. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs both scored impressive fifties, which were matched by a precise bowling effort. A quick 92-run partnership from 49 balls was established by Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls), laying a strong platform.

DC amassed 208 for 4 thanks to a furious onslaught from Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 balls), who smashed three fours and four sixes. He also built important partnerships with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out), scoring 47 and 50 runs respectively. Despite a strong 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran and an undefeated 33-ball 58 from Arshad Khan, the bowlers then carried out their strategies with efficiency, restricting the visitors to 189 for 9.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs LSG

Team

P

W

L

PT

NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders1393191.428
Rajasthan Royals1284160.349
Chennai Super Kings1376140.528
Sunrisers Hyderabad1275140.406
Delhi Capitals147714-0.377
Royal Challengers Bengaluru136712+0.387
Lucknow Super Giants136712-0.787
Gujarat Titans135711-1.063
Mumbai Indians13498-0.271
Punjab Kings12488-0.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs LSG

After the Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants IPL game, the top five Orange Cap holders are still the same. Virat Kohli is still in the lead, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK. Travis Head of SRH is in third place, while Sai Sudharsan is in fourth.

1Virat Kohli13133661113*66.10155.162515633
2Ruturaj Gaikwad13133583108*58.30141.503415818
3Travis Head1111153310253.30201.892416131
4Sai Sudharsan1212152710347.90141.287214816
5Sanju Samson121244868660.75158.301504423

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs LSG

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads the Purple Cap holder list with 20 wickets, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker. In second position, also with 20 wickets, is Harshal Patel. Third place is occupied by Varun Chakaravarthy, who has 18 wickets.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF
1Jasprit Bumrah1351.5033620316.485/21
2Harshal Patel1241040020409.753/15
3Varun Chakaravarthy1244036718308.343/16
4Tushar Deshpande1244037516208.524/27
5Khaleel Ahmed1348245716009.522/21

 

