IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where updated IPL standings as DC beat LSG by 19 runs
The IPL 2024 Points Table shows DC climbing after defeating LSG by 19 runs, impacting team rankings significantly. Find detailed standings.
The Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in their last league game on Tuesday, preserving their faint chances of making the playoffs in the Indian Premier League. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs both scored impressive fifties, which were matched by a precise bowling effort. A quick 92-run partnership from 49 balls was established by Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls), laying a strong platform.
DC amassed 208 for 4 thanks to a furious onslaught from Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 balls), who smashed three fours and four sixes. He also built important partnerships with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out), scoring 47 and 50 runs respectively. Despite a strong 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran and an undefeated 33-ball 58 from Arshad Khan, the bowlers then carried out their strategies with efficiency, restricting the visitors to 189 for 9.
IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs LSG
Team
P
W
L
PT
NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|19
|1.428
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|4
|16
|0.349
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|14
|0.528
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|0.406
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|14
|-0.377
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.387
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.787
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|5
|7
|11
|-1.063
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.271
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs LSG
After the Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants IPL game, the top five Orange Cap holders are still the same. Virat Kohli is still in the lead, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK. Travis Head of SRH is in third place, while Sai Sudharsan is in fourth.
|1
|Virat Kohli
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|155.16
|2
|5
|1
|56
|33
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|13
|13
|3
|583
|108*
|58.30
|141.50
|3
|4
|1
|58
|18
|3
|Travis Head
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.30
|201.89
|2
|4
|1
|61
|31
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.90
|141.28
|7
|2
|1
|48
|16
|5
|Sanju Samson
|12
|12
|4
|486
|86
|60.75
|158.30
|1
|5
|0
|44
|23
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs LSG
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads the Purple Cap holder list with 20 wickets, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker. In second position, also with 20 wickets, is Harshal Patel. Third place is occupied by Varun Chakaravarthy, who has 18 wickets.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|OVERS
|MDNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|3-FERS
|5-FERS
|ECON
|BBF
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|51.5
|0
|336
|20
|3
|1
|6.48
|5/21
|2
|Harshal Patel
|12
|41
|0
|400
|20
|4
|0
|9.75
|3/15
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|12
|44
|0
|367
|18
|3
|0
|8.34
|3/16
|4
|Tushar Deshpande
|12
|44
|0
|375
|16
|2
|0
|8.52
|4/27
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|13
|48
|2
|457
|16
|0
|0
|9.52
|2/21
