Advertisement

With the final few games left in the league stage, the IPL 2024 is in its business end. As teams like SRH, DC, CSK, and LSG are scampering for a playoff spot, batsmen like Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, and Riyan Parag are in the race for the Orange Cap. For the bowlers, it is the competition for the Purple Cap, thus, let's pay the needful heed to that and find out which bowler has the most wickets and would likely finish at the top of the chart.

Also Read | DC coach expresses frustration over Prithvi Shaw's flop show in IPL 24

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings

It is the season where Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first bowler to breach the 200 wickets mark in IPL history, and as an ever-consistent bowler, he is in the race for the Purple Cap. But not at the top. Jasprit Bumrah is also a favorite for the Purple Cap. Bumrah has got to the esteemed 20-wicket mark yet he is not at the top. It is Harshal Patel, who is having a dream season again. The medium pacer has so far snared 22 wickets in IPL 2024 at an average of 19. Here's the fresh scene at Purple Cap standings.

Advertisement

While Harshal Patel is topping the charts, PBKS are left with only one game. Hence, Varun Chakaravarthy, who would enter the playoffs with KKR, will fancy his chances to take the lead. Chahal could also come into contention as Rajasthan Royals are also in the playoffs.

Deceived 🤯



Reactions says it all as MS Dhoni departs to a brilliant slower one from Harshal Patel 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvCSK | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/gYE5TqnqaY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal's performance come as an ideal sight for Team India. Both the bowlers are in the Team India squad and could play a vital role for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.