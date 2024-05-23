Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin rolled back the clock as he put in a man of the match performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL playoffs eliminator and took Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Qualifier 2.

However, ever since winning the eliminator clash Ravichandran Ashwin has stunned cricket fans when he revealed he sent a text to Virat Kohli which suggests that the off spinner might be looking to announce his retirement sooner rather than later.

R Ashwin hints at retirement with text to Virat Kohli

Ashwin picked up the man of the match award post game against RCB and in his interview he revealed that he sent a text to Virat Kohli ahead of the game to battle it out 'one last time' in IPL.

“I messaged Virat last night that let's battle it out one last time on the big stage”, said Ravi Ashwin in his post match address.

Ashwin's comments have stunned fans as based on his message it feels as it the legendary off spinner is looking to hang up his boots in IPL and this could be his last season in the cash rich league.

There is however still no official word by Ashwin on whether he is looking to retire or continue playing but his statements last night did give a hint of where his mind might be trending towards.

Not only did Ashwin drop the bombshell text to Virat Kohli, he also confirmed that age is catching up to him and in the beginning of IPL he wasn't able to keep his body together.

“Truth be told, [in] the first half of the season, my body wasn't moving at all. I felt like I wasn't able to complete my action on many occasions…I put my body on the line in many games…I mean I am ageing it's not that easy anymore,” said Ashwin.

Despite Ashwin's fitness woes when it mattered most he pulled up clutch and took two crucial wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell in a single over in the first innings to set up the victory.

Next assignment for Ash and RR will be the Qualifier 2 against SRH as they look to seal their spot in the IPL finals and win the trophy.

