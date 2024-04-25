Advertisement

Rishabh Pant dazzled with an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by four runs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) scored contrasting fifties to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4.

Advertisement

In reply, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29 ) and David Miller (55 off 23) scored fifties but couldn't take GT over the line, finishing at 220 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Axar and Pant stitched a 113-run partnership to steady the innings after medium pacer Sandeep Warrier (3/15) ran through the top three.

Advertisement

Skipper Pant was in his element scoring as many as eight maximums and five fours. Tristan Stubbs blazed away to 26 off 7 balls.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 224 for 4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 88 not out, Axar Patel 66; Sandeep Warrier 3/15) Gujarat Titans: 220 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 65, David Miller 55; Rasikh Dar 3/44).