×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

'THIS is WHY he is such a wanted player': Sunil Gavaskar explains what makes Rashid Khan so special

IPL 2024: Gujarat needed 35 off 12 balls to beat RR in Jaipur with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. And they did that with Rashid hitting a 4.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rashid Khan turned the match around for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Gujarat needed 35 off 12 balls to beat RR away in Jaipur with Rashid and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. It eventually came down to 15 runs off the last over for GT to win. Gujarat Titans then scripted a sensational last-ball win with the Afghan leg-spinner Rashid hitting an unbeaten 24 off 11 deliveries. 

Rashid was also inspirational with the ball as he also took one wicket, giving away just 18 runs in his four overs. And this is what makes him a wanted man in franchise cricket. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar felt that Rashid's commitment towards all aspects of the game, including the willingness to put his body on the line, makes him one of the most sought-after players in T20 leagues across the globe.

Advertisement

THIS is WHY is Rashid is such a wanted player by franchises all around the world

"Yeah, he didn't hit the wickets like he usually does, but when he was needed with the bat he came and delivered," Gavaskar said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

Advertisement

"This is the reason he's such a wanted player by franchises all around the world. They want him because they can see his commitment, batting, bowling and fielding," he said.

Apart from his batting and bowling, Rashid is an agile fielder who never shies away from attempting a risky dive.

Advertisement

"Look at the way he gives everything while he's fielding. Bowlers sometimes can be a little concerned about diving on their bowling shoulder, because if they dislocate their shoulder careers are in threat.

Advertisement

"Not with Rashid Khan, he just wants to give 100 per cent." Gavaskar compared Rashid to England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who has given this season's IPL a miss.

"There's another cricketer who is not playing in this IPL but who's again similar, is Ben Stokes. Anytime you see Ben Stokes batting, bowling or fielding he's a 100 per cent, he gives it everything.

Advertisement

"And those are the cricketers that coaches and captains want, they might not always deliver but you know the percentage is not going to be anything less than a 100 per cent," added Gavaskar.

The batting legend was also impressed by young skipper Shubman Gill, who fought a lonely battle for the most part of GT's innings before Rashid and Rahul Tewatia's cameos.

Advertisement

"I am very impressed with Shubman Gill because, again, he was not getting the kind of support that he would have wanted at the other end. You want somebody to be there to build a partnership. At the start of the innings, if you have a bit of a partnership, it eases quite a bit of your problems.

"He hasn't quite had that. That's why, having learned from the previous game, where he was trying to move around and lost his wicket, and then they weren't able to chase even 160, I think he knew that he had to stick around as much as possible, and that's what he did, till Chahal got him out with a very clever delivery.

Advertisement

"Anticipating that he was going to come down to the crease, he pulled it a little bit wide. But what a terrific innings from a young Shubman Gill." 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

4 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

4 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

13 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

15 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

20 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

21 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

21 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

22 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

23 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

25 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

26 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

27 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

29 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

29 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

29 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

33 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo