Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season saw an unprecedent benchmark being set with the records of 200+ scores plummeting, and the number of sixes being hit in the tournament. And like everything coming to an end, the 2024 IPL season is also close to curtains as only two games remain. The Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals and the winner of the match will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

IPL 2024 saw some amazing performances with Virat Kohli finding his touch back in T20 to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head going on a tear for SRH. But amidst some great performances there were also players who failed to live up to their massive price tags in the auctions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ex-CSK star Ambati Rayudu takes savage dig at Virat

Here are the five biggest flops of IPL 2024 season:

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell

Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Advertisement

Salary - 14.25 Crore

There is no denying that Glenn Maxwell is one of the fiercest batters in world cricket over the past decade. But by his lofty standards, Maxi's 2024 IPL season was nothing short of abysmal.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell after getting out in Eliminator, Image/BCCI

Maxwell played 10 games this tournament and only scored a woeful 52 runs with an average of just 5.28. The Australian all rounder sat out post the start of season to take rest from the game but since coming back he didn't make an impact. And when his team needed him the most in eliminator against RR, Maxwell got out on the very first ball.

Alzarri Joseph

Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Salary - 11.5 Crore

Advertisement

When, RCB went berserk in the IPL auction to pay 11.5 crores for the West Indian pacer a lot of doubts and eyebrows were raised over the franchise. The franchise was hoping Joseph can answer the critics.

Alzarri Joseph, Image/AP

But as it turned out the 11.5 Crore buy only played three games for the franchise picking up only one wicket at a poor economy of 11.90.

Advertisement

Devdutt Padikkal

Team - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Advertisement

Salary - 7.75 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal's series of disappointing performances in IPL continued in 2024 as he scored a woeful tally of 38 runs in seven IPL innings with LSG this season.

Advertisement

Pathirana deployed 🚀. Stumps destroyed 💥#CSKvLSG #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/nxMUqiS5MD — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

When LSG acquired the southpaw batter from RR in a trade costing 7.75 cr, they were not expecting DDP's highest total in this year's IPL to be only 13 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'There is a bug': Samson reveals problem in Rajasthan's dressing room

Spencer Johnson

Team - Gujarat Titans

Salary - 10 Crore

Advertisement

Spencer Johnson was acquired by GT in the IPL auction for 10 crores to be one of the team's frontline bowlers in the absence of injured Mohammed Shami.

But the Aussie quick in his first season only featured in 5 IPL games and picked up just a single wicket. The Aussie found it tough adapting to IPL in his debut season.

Advertisement

Team - Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

Salary - 17 Crores

It is safe to say that when Hardik Pandya switched his allegiances from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians both the parties didn't expect it to go so poorly.

Advertisement

The MI skipper disappointed by scoring just 216 runs in 14 games and picking up 11 wickets. His inability to keep the MI dressing room together meant that the team finished at the bottom in points table. Not quite the fairytale return, Pandya was expecting when he made the blockbuster trade.