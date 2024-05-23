Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
IPL 2024: '14.25 crores for 52 runs' - Top five flops of the season
As the IPL season comes to a close here's a look at the Top five players who flopped and failed to live up to their price tag in IPL 2024.
The IPL 2024 season saw an unprecedent benchmark being set with the records of 200+ scores plummeting, and the number of sixes being hit in the tournament. And like everything coming to an end, the 2024 IPL season is also close to curtains as only two games remain. The Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals and the winner of the match will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.
IPL 2024 saw some amazing performances with Virat Kohli finding his touch back in T20 to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head going on a tear for SRH. But amidst some great performances there were also players who failed to live up to their massive price tags in the auctions.
Here are the five biggest flops of IPL 2024 season:
Glenn Maxwell
Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Salary - 14.25 Crore
There is no denying that Glenn Maxwell is one of the fiercest batters in world cricket over the past decade. But by his lofty standards, Maxi's 2024 IPL season was nothing short of abysmal.
Maxwell played 10 games this tournament and only scored a woeful 52 runs with an average of just 5.28. The Australian all rounder sat out post the start of season to take rest from the game but since coming back he didn't make an impact. And when his team needed him the most in eliminator against RR, Maxwell got out on the very first ball.
Alzarri Joseph
Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Salary - 11.5 Crore
When, RCB went berserk in the IPL auction to pay 11.5 crores for the West Indian pacer a lot of doubts and eyebrows were raised over the franchise. The franchise was hoping Joseph can answer the critics.
But as it turned out the 11.5 Crore buy only played three games for the franchise picking up only one wicket at a poor economy of 11.90.
Devdutt Padikkal
Team - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Salary - 7.75 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal's series of disappointing performances in IPL continued in 2024 as he scored a woeful tally of 38 runs in seven IPL innings with LSG this season.
When LSG acquired the southpaw batter from RR in a trade costing 7.75 cr, they were not expecting DDP's highest total in this year's IPL to be only 13 runs.
Spencer Johnson
Team - Gujarat Titans
Salary - 10 Crore
Spencer Johnson was acquired by GT in the IPL auction for 10 crores to be one of the team's frontline bowlers in the absence of injured Mohammed Shami.
But the Aussie quick in his first season only featured in 5 IPL games and picked up just a single wicket. The Aussie found it tough adapting to IPL in his debut season.
Hardik Pandya
Team - Mumbai Indians
Salary - 17 Crores
It is safe to say that when Hardik Pandya switched his allegiances from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians both the parties didn't expect it to go so poorly.
The MI skipper disappointed by scoring just 216 runs in 14 games and picking up 11 wickets. His inability to keep the MI dressing room together meant that the team finished at the bottom in points table. Not quite the fairytale return, Pandya was expecting when he made the blockbuster trade.
