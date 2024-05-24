Advertisement

As the crucial game that will determine who will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 Finale approaches after two exciting playoff games approaches, the stakes are higher than ever. At Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad will play in Qualifier 2. Hyderabad is eager to demonstrate their better batting talent, which was absent in the first qualifier against Kolkata, after suffering a painful loss at their hands. But in a crucial match, Rajasthan overcame a formidable Bengaluru squad to snap a four-game losing streak. After two months of furious cricketing warfare, these two sides are primed to light up the last stage as they battle for a spot in the final.

What will happen if SRH vs RR match is washed out in Chennai tonight?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. In Qualifier 1, SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, RR defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the Eliminator, which was also contested in Ahmedabad. This is an important encounter for both teams since the winner will progress to the final versus KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, while the loser's IPL 2024 adventure will finish.



Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in their encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders, being bowled out for 159 in 19.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc and his teammates putting pressure on their batting lineup. In contrast, Rajasthan Royals responded with a tenacious effort against RCB, limiting them to 172-8 and successfully pursuing the goal in 19 overs.



According to Clause 13.7.3 of the IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, an additional 120 minutes (two hours) is allotted to complete a playoff match in case of a delayed or suspended start, compared to 60 minutes for league matches. If a playoff match is delayed, this extra time will be used first. If needed, time allocated for 'time outs' can be adjusted, followed by a reduction in the innings change interval.



If a playoff match cannot be completed within the extra time, there may be reserve days to finish the match. If the match is still incomplete due to weather conditions, a Super Over or multiple Super Overs will determine the winner.



If none of these possibilities are viable, the club that finished first in the IPL 2024 league points table will be proclaimed the winner. In this scenario, SRH would go to the finals while RR would be eliminated.

SRH vs RR: Weather Report

Fortunately, there is little probability of rain during the game time weather prediction for Chennai. It is predicted to be around 31 degrees Celsius in the evening.

AccuWeather predicts that there will be a two percent chance of precipitation and partly overcast, humid weather. The temperature will gradually dip to about 30 degrees Celsius later in the evening. The weather is expected to continue partly overcast and humid, with a two percent chance of precipitation.