IPL 2025: Despite Two-Wicket Haul, LSG Spinner Digvesh Singh Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fees For Breaching Code of Conduct

Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the 13th match of the tournament against Punjab Kings at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1st.

Digvesh Singh's two-wicket haul against Punjab Kings went in vain as the Lucknow Super Giants conceded a disappointing eight-wicket defeat on Tuesday, April 1st.

Digvesh Singh was fined following his celebration after Priyansh Arya's dismissal. During the run chase, Punjab Kings opener Arya went for a pull shot but got a top edge, and the ball straight lands on Shardul Thakur's palm who ran from a long distance to take the catch. As the PBKS batter was on his way out of the field, Digvesh went towards him and acted like he was writing the batter's name in an imaginary notebook.

Both Arya and Digvesh are also teammates in the Delhi T20 League for the South Delhi Superstarz.

IPL Confirms Digvesh Singh Has Been Fined For breaching Code of Conduct

A day after the match, the Indian Premier League (IPL) released a statement and confirmed that the LSG bowler will be fined 25 per cent of his match fees. The 25-year-old has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday.Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL stated in a statement.

LSG To Play MI In Their Upcoming Match