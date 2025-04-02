Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Hug to Mohammed Siraj is a Treat For RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs GT | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: The Bengaluru side finally come home with two consecutive wins. But tonight, at Chinnaswamy, it will be all about Virat Kohli . And of course, Mohammed Siraj, who is now a part of Gujarat Titans , would be playing at his former home. All of this makes the contest a mouthwatering prospect.

But on the eve of the match, Kohli and Siraj stole the show hands down. The two met each other and then came the smiles and the hug. It was a tight embrace which is a testament to the bond the two share. The clip of the hug between the two stars was posted by the RCB franchise on their official social media handle and it has gone viral as well.

Meanwhile, RCB would look to continue their winning momentum and make it a hattrick of wins. On the other hand, the Titans would hope to give the home side a run for their money. Both sides look well-balanced, but RCB will start slight favourites because of their current form.

What to Expect at The Chinnaswamy?

With short boundaries on either sides, the ball flies and hence a high-scoring game is absolutely on the cards. Also, what would bother the players from both camps is the fact that there is prediction for rain in the city today. Fans would hope there are no rain interruptions during the game.

