Kane Williamson Lauds RR Batter Nitish Rana’s Ability To Play Spin After His 81-Run Knock Vs CSK, Calls Him 'Match Winner'

Indian Premier League: Following Rajasthan Royal's (RR) six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30th, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson showered praise on RR batter Nitish Rana’s ability to play spin.

Nitish Rana played a stupendous 81-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 225.00. He smashed 10 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease.

'Nitish Is An Excellent Player Of Spin': Kane Williamson

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kane Williamson heaped praise on Nitish Rana and said that it was an “incredible knock of the highest standard” from him. The Kiwi also gave all the credit to Nitish for Rajasthan's win over Chennai. Williamson also hailed the Royals' fielding against the Super Kings and said that it helped them win the match.

“Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well. He accessed the areas behind square nicely and perhaps came in at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. It was an incredible knock of the highest standard, and I think that’s key for him moving forward in this tournament. Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like this—on a surface where the margins are so fine—I believe Rajasthan Royals’ fielding is what truly got them across the line,” Williamson told JioHotstar.

The Rajasthan-based franchise had a sloppy start to the 18th edition of the IPL, as they conceded two back-to-back defeats in the first two matches of the season. The victory over CSK was Rajasthan Royals' first win of the ongoing season.

RR Stands In Ninth Place On IPL 2025 standings