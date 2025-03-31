IPL 2025: Riyan Parag Pays Huge Price For Securing First Win As RR Skipper, Charged With Code Of Conduct Breach

Indian Premier League: Following the win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, Rajasthan Royals interim captain Riyan Parag has been fined after his side maintained a slow over-rate in the game.

Riyan Parag played a 37-run knock from 28 balls at a strike rate of 132.14. During his time on the crease, Parag smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Parag Was Fined INR 12 Lakhs, IPL Stated In A Statement

IPL released an official statement and confirmed that Parag was fined as the Rajasthan -based franchise maintained a slow over-rate against CSK. The statement added that Parag was penalized an amount of Rs. 12 lakhs as it was his side's first such offence in the season.

“Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs,” IPL stated.

Before the start of the 2025 edition of the IPL, the Royals announced that Parag would lead the franchise in their first three games of the season. The decision was made as Sanju Samson had yet to recover from his finger surgery and had played the initial three games as a batter.

Under Parag's leadership, the Rajasthan Royals won just one game against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 320. In the other two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders , the Royals suffered heartbreaks.

Royals To Play Against Punjab Kings In Their Upcoming Fixture Of IPL 2025