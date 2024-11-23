Published 09:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Chennai Super Kings' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Chennai Super Kings. We will also dive into CSK's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
09:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The CSK Team all set for IPL auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Team Chennai Super Kings are all set for the highly-anticipated Mega Auction
08:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Ultimate Champions
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings and the Indian Premier League are synonymous with each other. The 'Yellow Army' have won the IPL title five times and they can be termed as the ultimate champions. Chennai Super Kings have played the IPL finals on 10 occasions and have won the title five times. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have also appeared in 12 playoffs and have cemented their legacy in the cash-rich league.
07:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Big Day For The Yellow Army
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. A new era awaits the 'Dad's Army' and also the 'Yellow Army'. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be on the hunt to rope in some match-winners at the auction table. Good news for the CSK fans? MS Dhoni will don the iconic Chennai Super Kings jersey and the whistles will start once again as he takes the field.
07:52 IST, November 24th 2024