sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Mega Auction 2025 | AR Rahman | Election Result 2024 | Maharashtra Election Result | Jharkhand Election Results |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 09:22 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

DC IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest DC IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Auction Strategy and Players List
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: DC Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Delhi Capitals' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals. We will also dive into DC's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players

Advertisement
09:22 IST, November 24th 2024

Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Head Coach Hemang Badani's Special Message

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the IPL Auction, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani shared a quick message for all the DC fans.

09:14 IST, November 24th 2024

Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Great Rishabh Pant Snub

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi released their skipper Rishabh pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions and they will be on the hunt to find a new skipper

Advertisement
08:23 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC Eyes To Enter New Era

IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals will look to make the most out of this auction. They will be entering a new era for their franchise and will look to make a major impact as early as possible, and for that, the auction is the centre stage.

Click here for all the latest updates from the IPL 2025 auction.

08:23 IST, November 24th 2024