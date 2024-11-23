Published 09:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
DC IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest DC IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Delhi Capitals' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals. We will also dive into DC's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
Advertisement
09:22 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Head Coach Hemang Badani's Special Message
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the IPL Auction, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani shared a quick message for all the DC fans.
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Great Rishabh Pant Snub
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi released their skipper Rishabh pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions and they will be on the hunt to find a new skipper
Advertisement
08:23 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC Eyes To Enter New Era
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals will look to make the most out of this auction. They will be entering a new era for their franchise and will look to make a major impact as early as possible, and for that, the auction is the centre stage.
08:23 IST, November 24th 2024