Published 09:33 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Kolkata Knight Riders' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Kolkata Knight Riders. We will also dive into KKR's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DJ Bravo Has Landed in Jeddah
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DJ Bravo and KKR CEO Venky Mysore have reached Jeddah for the Mega Auction
08:42 IST, November 24th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: IPL Seventeen, A Dream Season For KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Nobody will be more disappointed with the IPL 2025 Mega Auction than Kolkata Knight Riders. It is extremely sad that a franchise which won the title six months back will lose nearly its entire squad. The defending champions will have their job cut out for themselves and hence, we'll have to wait and see what they do on the auction table.
08:12 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions Ready To Pounce
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: It is time for the 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo' chants to return to life. All the fans of the Knights, welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 Mega Auction and you are where you should be, on R. Sport Fit. Defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders have always been very silent on the auction table and this time might be no different.
