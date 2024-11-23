sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:28 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

LSG IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest LSG IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Lucknow Super Giants.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Strategy and Players List
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Lucknow Super Giants' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Lucknow Super Giants.

09:28 IST, November 24th 2024

Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Zaheer Khan's Special Insights Into LSG's Plans

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will have a busy time at the auction table, here's what the former India captain had to say about LSG's strategy

08:34 IST, November 24th 2024

Lucknow Super Giants At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KL Rahul parts ways with LSG

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After a not so very happy IPL 2024 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants released their skipper KL Rahul ahead of the mega auction

08:15 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The day is upon us Lucknow Super Giants fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. 

Click here for all the live updates from the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

