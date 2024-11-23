Published 09:18 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Mumbai Indians' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians. We will also dive into MI's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
Advertisement
09:17 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI In Awe Of Skipper Hardik
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Much ahead of the blockbuster event, Mumbai Indians shared an appreciation post for Hardik Pandya, courtesy of his stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: New Dawn For MI Paltan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians are a champion side and there is no doubt to it. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians share ten titles between them and both the franchises have won five titles each. Alongside Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians too are the most successful IPL franchise. Mumbai will enter the IPL auction with a clear intent, to hunt for match-winners
Advertisement
07:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Eye Redemption
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The bid day is upon us, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and R. Sport Fit is your one stop shop for all the updates of the upcoming mega auction. Mumbai Indians will be on a mission this time around at the auction table and will look to build a team around their champions which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
07:56 IST, November 24th 2024