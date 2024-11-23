Published 09:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
PBKS IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Punjab Kings.
Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Punjab Kings' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Punjab Kings. We will also dive into PBKS' strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Start Of The Punter Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings look to put an end to their IPL trophy drought with Ricky Ponting at the helm of things
08:44 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Clean Slate For PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings have the biggest purse at the IPL Mega Auction and they will be eyeing to assemble a team that doesn't falter at the crucial stages of the tournament
08:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab To Be Fierce In Auction?
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab Kings are currently the team with the highest remaining purse going into this mega-auction. They can prove to be tough competition to the others and could build a trophy winning team.
