Published 09:31 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Strategy and Players List
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: SRH Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Sunrisers Hyderabad' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad. We will also dive into SRH's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players

09:31 IST, November 24th 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Setting Towards Something Big, Say SRH

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Daniel Vettori is looking forward to something huge at the auction atble.

08:36 IST, November 24th 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins eyes an IPL Trophy

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Pat Cummins so far has had a fantastic run as a captain. Cummins won the ODI World Cup, The Ashes and the WTC in 2023. he came extremely close to winning an IPL title in 2024 but was oudone by Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders

08:13 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The day is upon us Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.  

