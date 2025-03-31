IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Likely To Make Big Change In Playing XI For Mumbai Indians Game, T20 WC Winner Might Miss Out

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on their nemesis, Mumbai Indians, in their next game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Last year, Kolkata defeated Mumbai twice in the league stage, something that rarely happens when both sides lock horns with each other. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai's fortress, a stadium where they've scripted many memorable victories over the years.

The Mumbai Indians are still winless in the IPL so far, having lost both matches they have played in IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, have won one match and lost the other. The defending champions have experienced two contrasting results against two heavyweights, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Before the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash, all eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders as Sunil Narine is almost expected to play at Wankhede.

Moeen Ali Likely to Be Rested After Stellar Show in Guwahati

Kolkata Knight Riders stalwart Sunil Narine missed the Rajasthan Royals game because he was sick. The KKR management included English all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI as a like-for-like replacement for Narine. Winner of the 2022 edition of the World T20, Moeen Ali could not deliver the goods with the bat but was absolutely spot on with the ball in his hands. In his quota of four legal overs, Ali conceded just 23 runs and took 2 wickets to break Rajasthan's back and restrict them to a total of 151.

But with Sunil Narine returning, it will be difficult for the Kolkata Knight Riders to include Moeen Ali in their XI against Mumbai Indians. The four overseas players expected to play for Kolkata will be Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Spencer Johnson.

KKR Look to Overpower the Bad Memories of Wankhede