IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's Struggles Continue vs KKR as MI's Impact Player Fails to Light Up Wankhede

Rohit Sharma being named as the Impact Player for the Mumbai Indians for their IPL game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was something that left many puzzled.

However, Rohit being given the benefit of not having to field for the majority of the first innings did not have the desired impact on his batting as his struggles continued.

Rohit was dismissed for just 13 runs off 12 balls and could only manage one six in what was a turgid display of batting from the former MI skipper.

Andre Russell was the man who got rid of Rohit, as he got the veteran batter to spoon up a simple catch to Harshit Rana at mid-off.

Rohit Sharma's Struggles Continue

Rohit looked uncomfortable early on against Rana as the very first ball that Rana bowled to him nipped back in and almost kissed the top of the leg stump.

But Rohit would get his one and only boundary of the game when he smashed a free hit for 6, with Rana aiding him by bowling a juicy full toss.

That could have been the start of a good knock for Rohit, who it is also worth noting has scored an IPL century against KKR albeit more than a decade ago.

But it would be the sole highlight of his innings as he was unable to accelerate the scoring against KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

The killer blow came in the over after Varun's, as Russell induced a false shot from Rohit and sent him back to the dugout.

Can Rohit Find Form Soon?

The former MI captain has had a tough start to the season, struggling to make an impact in both of Mumbai's matches so far.

Rohit Sharma managed to hit two boundaries during his brief stint at the crease against Gujarat Titans but was eventually dismissed by a slower ball from Mohammed Siraj.

In Mumbai Indians' opening match against Chennai Super Kings, he was dismissed for a duck.