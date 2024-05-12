Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:43 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: A must win clash for Chennai in hunt for Playoffs
In Match 61 of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
1: 42 IST, May 12th 2024
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI:
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
1: 42 IST, May 12th 2024
This is the first time in IPL 2024 that there will be a day game being played at the Chepauk Stadium. The surface as always in Chennai is expected to grip a bit and batting might get easier as the match progresses.
1: 41 IST, May 12th 2024
The good news is that the match isn't expected to be affected by rain as the weather in Chennai shows clear skies with only a 20% chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to rise upto 34°C during the game and humity will be around 71%.
1: 41 IST, May 12th 2024
The IPL 2024, CSK vs RR match toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST in the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
1: 40 IST, May 12th 2024
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Dream 11 Prediction Picks
Captain: Sanju Samson
Vice Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
All rounders: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
12: 14 IST, May 12th 2024
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of IPL 2024. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to catch all the action instantly.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 12:20 IST