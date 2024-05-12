LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: A must win clash for Chennai in hunt for Playoffs

In Match 61 of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: Predicted XI
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: Pitch Report
IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: Weather Report
1: 42 IST, May 12th 2024

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

1: 42 IST, May 12th 2024

This is the first time in IPL 2024 that there will be a day game being played at the Chepauk Stadium. The surface as always in Chennai is expected to grip a bit and batting might get easier as the match progresses.

 

1: 41 IST, May 12th 2024

The good news is that the match isn't expected to be affected by rain as the weather in Chennai shows clear skies with only a 20% chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to rise upto 34°C during the game and humity will be around 71%.

 

1: 41 IST, May 12th 2024

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RR match toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST in the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

1: 40 IST, May 12th 2024

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Dream 11 Prediction Picks

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

All rounders: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

12: 14 IST, May 12th 2024

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of IPL 2024. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to catch all the action instantly. 

