Updated April 28th, 2024 at 19:02 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl
In Match 46 of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 02 IST, April 28th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
6: 27 IST, April 28th 2024
CSK's Predicted XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur
SRH's Predicted XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
4: 58 IST, April 28th 2024
The live streaming of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
4: 57 IST, April 28th 2024
Published April 28th, 2024 at 16:59 IST