Updated April 24th, 2024 at 20:02 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs GT Live Score & Updates: Delhi in trouble again, 3 wickets for Gujarat
In Match 40 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Catch the live updates from the DC vs GT match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
1 min read
8: 01 IST, April 24th 2024
Shai Hope has been dismissed for 5 off 6 balls. DC 44/3 in 5.4 Overs
7: 55 IST, April 24th 2024
DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Fraser McGruk have been dismissed. Delhi 36/2 in 3.5 Overs
7: 32 IST, April 24th 2024
Prithvi Shaw and Fraser McGruk have opened the batting for DC. Omarzai took the new ball for GT.
7: 12 IST, April 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
7: 02 IST, April 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
5: 52 IST, April 24th 2024
The live streaming of the match between DC and GT will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 51 IST, April 24th 2024
Welcome to the live blog of the DC vs GT match. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published April 24th, 2024 at 17:55 IST