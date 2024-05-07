Updated May 7th, 2024 at 19:17 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live Score & Updates: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi
In Match 56 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the DC vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 08 IST, May 7th 2024
DC Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
7: 03 IST, May 7th 2024
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
5: 47 IST, May 7th 2024
The match is slated to be held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 46 IST, May 7th 2024
The live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 46 IST, May 7th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the DC vs RR game. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
