Updated May 7th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live Score & Updates: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi

In Match 56 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the DC vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC vs RR | Image: BCCI
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live Score: Playing XIs
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live Score: When and where to watch?
7: 08 IST, May 7th 2024

DC Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal


 

7: 03 IST, May 7th 2024

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

5: 47 IST, May 7th 2024

The match is slated to be held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. 

5: 46 IST, May 7th 2024

The live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.  

5: 46 IST, May 7th 2024

Welcome to the live blog for the DC vs RR game. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com

Published May 7th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

IPL